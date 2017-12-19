WWE announces first-ever women's Royal Rumble match for January pay-per-view

For the first time in history, WWE women will compete in a Royal Rumble match for a shot at a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34 in April.

The news was broken Stephanie McMahon to close Monday's episode of Raw in Providence, Rhode Island, after the WWE's chief brand officer and on-screen Raw commissioner broke up a brawl between Absolution and the rest of the Raw women's locker room to make the historic announcement.

The 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. WWE has yet to announce how many women will be involved in the match, though the annual men's Royal Rumble match, which debuted in 1988, features 30 participants.

"The first-ever women's Royal Rumble match will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE," McMahon said in a statement. "WWE's female performers are role models, inspiring and empowering women and girls to be confident and strong. They deserve their own match at Royal Rumble."

The timing was ripe for the announcement, just shy of three years into WWE's self-proclaimed "women's revolution," which has ushered in a new era of better in-ring work for females and serious storylines on par with those given to the men.

Recent milestones include WWE deciding to go away from the term "Divas" at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks becoming the first women to headline a pay-per-view at Hell in a Cell later that year (inside the famed structure) and the inaugural women's Money in the Bank match this past in June. Earlier this month, Banks and Alexa Bliss also took part in the first WWE women's championship match in the Middle East during a show in Abu Dhabi.

WWE recently bolstered the depth of its women's division thanks to the 32-participant Mae Young Classic tournament which aired on the WWE Network and featured wrestlers from around the world. The result has been a pair of three-woman factions, Absolution and the Riott Squad, which debuted over the past month on Raw and SmackDown, respectively, comprised mostly of NXT talent.

McMahon closed her announcement on Raw by asking the women inside the ring, "What do you say ladies you make history once again? If there was ever a time for a 'Yes' chant, it's now." McMahon led the Providence crowd through the chant as the show went off the air.

What a historic evening! The women just keep breaking barriers at @WWE January 28th 2018 the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble! I’m screaming! N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 19, 2017

There's NOTHING @WWE women cannot do. It's been a long-time coming - can't wait for the FIRST EVER WOMENS #RoyalRumble! Now…where dem boots? — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) December 19, 2017

The Harts have been a part of many #RoyalRumble matches and I’m ecstatic to hear that the women of both #Raw and #SDLive get to show everyone what WE can do. I can’t wait to be a part of history. 🙏 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 19, 2017

I am so ready for this. EVERY. SINGLE. WOMAN. is ready for this. Get ready for a show, Philly. #RoyalRumble is going to be F-a-b-u-l-o-u-s. — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) December 19, 2017

Smash glass ceilings and make @WWE history! Be so good they can't ignore you. So stoked for these women #RoyalRumble #NotJustBoysFun 🙌🏼 — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) December 19, 2017

The FIRST @WWENXT Women’s Champion. I won the #DivasChampionship on my FIRST night. And I will, I swear, I WILL become the FIRST woman ever to win the #RoyalRumble match. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 19, 2017