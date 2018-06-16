WWE announces major pay-per-view event to be held in Australia this October

Months after WWE indicated that it had plans to return to Australia for a major event in October, the company has finally announced details for the show -- and it looks to be a massive one. WWE will hold the first Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, an event that the company says will feature the "largest roster of WWE superstars and legends ever to appear in the country."

The only match announced for the show at this time is the final bout between Triple H and The Undertaker, who will square off for the first time since WrestleMania 28. Also advertised for the show are every major WWE superstar; some notable names on the list include Ronda Rousey, Shawn Michaels, Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan and The Big Show. Michaels has not wrestled since his formal retirement match, and Bryan's contract with the company technically ends on Sept. 1.

Prior to this event, the largest WWE show held in Australia was Global Warming back in 2002, but the company clearly expects to surpass the 56,743 that attended that show as this stadium's capacity is listed at 100,024 -- not counting thousands of potential floor seats at "The G."

Tickets for WWE Super Show-Done go on sale Thursday, June 28, and the good news for most WWE fans is that the event will also stream live on the WWE Network and air worldwide on pay-per-view. The start time is listed at 6 p.m., but the company has not specified whether that is Australian Eastern Time. If that is an AEST start, the broadcast would begin at 4 a.m. ET on WWE Network.

"WWE Super Show-Down will be one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade," said Paul Dainty, the president & CEO of promoter TEG Dainty. "After the historic Global Warning event in 2002, TEG Dainty is excited to be making history once again with WWE. Australia has always been a special place for WWE, and our fans are among the most enthusiastic on the globe. This once-in-a-lifetime spectacular will showcase Australia to a global audience of millions in one of the world's most iconic sports stadiums."