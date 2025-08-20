A new WWE pay-per-view is on the calendar. WWE Wrestlepalooza takes place Sept. 20 in Indianapolis with John Cena headlining, the company announced on Wednesday.

WWE Wrestlepalooza will be held at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the site of this year's Royal Rumble. The event will air on ESPN platforms in the U.S., marking the start of the two companies' new PPV deal. No matches were announced, but WWE confirmed several big-name stars will appear on the card.

Cena will headline the pay-per-view as one of the final matches of his retirement tour. Though unconfirmed, expectations are that he will wrestle Brock Lesnar after Lesnar attacked him in a shocking SummerSlam return. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will perform at Wrestlepalooza, according to WWE's press release.

Wrestlepalooza will run directly opposite All Elite Wrestling's marquee PPV, AEW All Out. Launching a new PPV on the same day as All Out continues WWE's recent pattern of running events opposite the No. 2 U.S. wrestling promotion.

Wrestlepalooza borrows its name from defunct promotion Extreme Championship Wrestling. ECW ran Wrestlepalooza four times between 1995 and 2000. The cult wrestling promotion folded in 2001 before WWE acquired its assets in 2003.