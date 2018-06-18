WWE announces new U.K. brand, championship titles and NXT U.K. television show

The global takeover effort of Paul "Triple H" Levesque and his NXT brand has officially begun. During the television tapings for the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, Triple H and the brand's general manager, legendary British wrestler Johnny Saint, announced to the crowd in attendance the creation of the NXT U.K. brand.

WWE has shed light on some details regarding the company's new entity. The NXT U.K. brand will consist of men's, women's and tag team divisions, and with those new divisions, two new championships will emerge in addition to the WWE United Kingdom championship currently held by Pete Dunne. The first television taping for NXT U.K. will be held on June 29, where they will tape eight shows to get the brand off and running.

WWE today announced that tickets will be available next Friday, June 29 for eight live events that will be taped for NXT UK, a new UK series featuring the greatest competitors from the UK and Ireland. The UK Championship title, plus two new Championships - the UK Women's Championship title and UK Tag Team Championship titles - will be on the line at the following NXT UK events.

The extension of the NXT brand to different parts of the world is a concept that Triple H has discussed in the past, and now the wheels have been set in motion. Where the expansion efforts go from here likely depend upon how well the U.K. brand performs going forward. But with professional wrestling continually spiking in popularity not just in the U.K. but in many other parts of Europe as well, it may not be long before we see the addition of more global NXT brands.

There is no television or WWE Network broadcast information available at this time.