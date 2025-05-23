WrestleMania 42 will no longer take place in New Orleans. WWE is moving its biggest annual pay-per-view to a different city and will instead bring Money in the Bank to New Orleans in 2026, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque announced on Friday.

Wrestlenomic's Brandon Thurston first reported the news, citing the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. The non-profit organization claimed WrestleMania would return to New Orleans in the future. A new location was not revealed, nor was a reason for the change.

"The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership," said the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation in a statement. "Which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania -- which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year."

Levesque announced that the event will take place on Aug. 29, 2026.

"Money in the Bank is one of our biggest events of the year with high stakes, amazing drama and the chance of a lifetime for two WWE superstars to walk away with the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase," Levesque said in a video posted to social media. "We can't wait and we look forward to seeing you there. Stay tuned for more details on a WrestleMania coming to New Orleans, which will be announced at a later date."

In February, WWE superstar and TKO board member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced WrestleMania 42 when WWE SmackDown aired in New Orleans. The two-day spectacle, currently set for April 11 and 12, was supposed to take place inside Caesars Superdome. It would have marked the third time the Superdome had helmed WrestleMania after hosting it in 2014 and 2018.

UFC 318 was recently announced for New Orleans' Smoothie King Center. The card is headlined by a BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, the latter of whom will retire in his home state. No venue was confirmed for next year's Money in the Bank.