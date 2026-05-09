Roman Reigns' status as head of the table is in danger. Jacob Fatu is on the world heavyweight champion's scent. The cousins headline WWE Backlash on Saturday with Raw's top prize at stake.

Fatu won't wait a moment longer for his breakout. He's taking matters into his own hands. "The Samoan Werewolf" has no interest in family hierarchy, despite the Bloodline dynamics bleeding into his conquest. His hunger to challenge Reigns has put him in direct conflict with The Usos and The MFTs. Fatu has looked like a top star through all of it, putting into question whether Reigns can withstand a hungrier, younger branch on the family tree.

Five matches are scheduled for Saturday's show in Tampa, Florida. The only other championship at stake is Trick Williams' United States title in a WrestleMania rematch with Sami Zayn.

Most of the Backlash card is comprised of non-title grudge matches. Seth Rollins seeks revenge after Bron Breakker and The Vision betrayed him, putting him on the shelf for months. Iyo Sky and Asuka meet in a battle of pupil vs. mentor. Finally, Danhausen searches for a mystery partner to settle matters with The Miz and Kit Wilson.

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Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Where to watch WWE Backlash 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, May 9

Location: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited

Watch Backlash live with Fubo if your subscription includes ESPN2 to watch the first hour on Saturday. ESPN Unlimited access is free if you log into the ESPN app with your Fubo credentials.

WWE Backlash match card