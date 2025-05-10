WWE presents its latest PPV offering on Saturday night in St. Louis. The promotion is back with WWE Backlash -- the traditional PPV to follow WrestleMania -- and features four championship matches in a busy night of action. Atop the marquee, John Cena puts his newly secured WWE title on the line against hometown hero Randy Orton as the two rekindle their longstanding rivalry one last time before Cena's retirement.

Cena and Orton have wrestled each other 21 times, with Cena leading the rivalry 13-7-1. Their Backlash clash might be the last time they meet before Cena's promised retirement at the year's end. Backlash marks Cena's first title defense since defeating Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania 41.

The card will also feature three more title matches. Most notably, a fatal four-way for the United States championship is set when Jacob Fatu, who earned the title at WrestleMania 41, faces off against Drew McIntyre, L.A. Knight and Damian Priest. Fatu beat Knight for the title and McIntyre and Priest have continued their blood feud beyond WrestleMania as well.

One of the weirder bookings of the night sees former world heavyweight champion Gunther take on announcer and sports personality Pat McAfee. The former NFL punter has not wrestled a singles match since WrestleMania 39 despite making a couple of comedic appearances in a pair of Royal Rumbles. McAfee will attempt to defend his and play-by-play man Michael Cole's honor after Gunther viciously attacked both men on Raw after WrestleMania for their opinions leading up and after Gunther's match with Jey Uso where he dropped the world title.

John Cena vs. Randy Orton: Looking back at the five best matches in their storied rivalry before WWE Backlash Brent Brookhouse

Look below at the confirmed matches for Backlash and glance at the crystal ball to see what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Saturday with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out our staff predictions for every match as well.

2025 WWE Backlash matches

Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton: These legendary rivals go at it for likely the last time. Orton struck Cena with an RKO on the Raw after WrestleMania, getting the ball rolling on this showdown. Cena and Orton last went one-on-one eight years ago on SmackDown. Orton is determined to give Cena's new attitude an adjustment; meanwhile, Cena is committed to bringing the Orton family legacy to a close.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch: A feel good story went south the night after WrestleMania. Valkyria pulled Lynch off the bench after 11 months, bringing "The Man" back from hiatus as her mystery tag team partner. The Irish superstars won the WWE women's tag team championships but lost them back to Judgment Day the next night. Lynch attacked Valkyria in a rage, ending their short-lived team and beginning a feud that escalates at Backlash.

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee: Former world heavyweight champion Gunther has a surprising new direction. After losing to Jey Uso at WrestleMania, Gunther attacked WWE commentator Michael Cole. Gunther slapped a chokehold on Cole as punishment for Cole's alleged bias against him. McAfee cracked Gunther with a forearm to save Cole, leading Gunther to choke out McAfee. The next week, McAfee accepted an opportunity to wrestle Gunther at Backlash.

United States Championship -- Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest: McIntyre defeated LA Knight in No. 1 contender's match on SmackDown, albeit by disqualification. Damian Priest then attacked McIntyre, extending their WrestleMania rivalry. It's unclear what WWE plans for McIntyre and Fatu's immediate future, but a U.S. title match is on the table. The following week, The Bloodline ruined a match between Knight and Priest. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis' solution was to book a fatal four way.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta: Penta has had plenty of issues with Judgment Day already. He has also added in problems with Chad Gable, who was unable to successfully interfere and stop Penta from defeating JD McDonagh on Raw. Mysterio is navigating complicated issues within Judgment Day, especially his relationship with Finn Balor, but still might have enough people in his corner to retain the title he won at WrestleMania.