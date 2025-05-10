On Saturday, John Cena and Randy Orton wrestle for the 22nd and, likely, final time. WWE Backlash hosts the latest chapter in their legendary rivalry with the undisputed WWE championship at stake.

Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, kickstarting his campaign to take the undisputed WWE title with him into retirement. Randy Orton struck the night after WrestleMania, renewing his two-decade feud with Cena. Orton has home-field advantage, returning to St. Louis on his quest to stop Cena.

Saturday's pay-per-view is packed with title matches. United States champion Jacob Fatu fends off three title challengers, Lyra Valkryia defends the women's intercontinental title against Becky Lynch, and Dominik Mysterio and Penta fight for the intercontinental strap. Check out who our experts are picking in each match before the action begins.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Where to watch WWE Backlash

Date: May 10

Location: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE Backlash match card