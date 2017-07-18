WWE Battleground 2017 matches, card, date, start time, rumors, kickoff show

Shaping up to be a solid show, WWE Battleground will stand as SmackDown Live's pay-per-view for the month of July and the final major event before SummerSlam in August. The co-main event is already booked, though the card does have some filling out to do before it is finalized.

Between now and July 23, expect additional title matches to be scheduled for the PPV along with a couple bouts that should set the stage for SummerSlam in August. It is all set to go down live from Dallas beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The kickoff show will start an hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET and all action can be watched live nationally on WWE Network.

WWE Battleground matches

WWE Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton (Punjabi Prison Match): Orton's second rematch with Mahal will be in match that has only been held twice before. There will be two steel-enforced bamboo cages with weapons in between, and the winner will be the first man to escape both structures.

John Cena vs. Rusev (Flag Match): Cena returned on July 4 and immediately reentered another feud with Rusev. They will compete in a flag match, which had some relevance on Independence Day but none three weeks later at a PPV.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Styles won the U.S. title at a MSG house show between PPVs just three days after becoming the No.1 contender. That puts the rematch on for Battleground despite the title flipping sides.

Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day: This rivalry has been great to this point, and I don't believe it has much chance in slowing down. This may be an opportunity for New Day to win the titles, continuing the feud through to SummerSlam.

Women's Championship No. 1 Contendership -- Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Tamina Snuka (Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match): Enjoy the concept of the match, though it's quite similar to how Raw decided the No. 1 contender via gauntlet match a couple weeks ago. Naomi will once again fail to defend her title against legitimate competition.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin: This was somewhat expected, but after Corbin attacked Nakamura on SmackDown and Nakamura responded in kind, it is set.

Matches in italics are projected and not made at this time

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis: With Zayn accidentally interrupting the couple twice in as many weeks and being attacked this past week, it sure feels like this will be a rivalry carried through to the PPV. Perhaps on the kickoff show.

Popular names likely off the show: Women's champion Naomi, Dolph Ziggler, Carmella, Breezango