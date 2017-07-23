WWE Battleground 2017 matches, card, start time, kickoff show, rumors, date

WWE Battleground will stand as SmackDown Live's pay-per-view for the month of July and the final major event before SummerSlam in August. The co-main event was booked early, and the card has filled out over the last few weeks with some intriguing matches placed on it.

It is all set to go down live from Dallas beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 23. The kickoff show will start an hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET and all action can be watched live nationally on WWE Network.

WWE Battleground matches

WWE Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton (Punjabi Prison Match): Orton's second rematch with Mahal will be in match that has only been held twice before. There will be two steel-enforced bamboo cages with weapons in between, and the winner will be the first man to escape both structures.

John Cena vs. Rusev (Flag Match): Cena returned on July 4 and immediately reentered another feud with Rusev. They will compete in a flag match, which had some relevance on Independence Day but none three weeks later at a PPV.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Styles won the U.S. title at a MSG house show between PPVs just three days after becoming the No.1 contender. That puts the rematch on for Battleground despite the title flipping sides.

Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day: This rivalry has been great to this point, and I don't believe it has much chance in slowing down. This may be an opportunity for New Day to win the titles, continuing the feud through to SummerSlam.

Women's Championship No. 1 Contendership -- Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Tamina Snuka (Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match): Enjoy the concept of the match, though it's quite similar to how Raw decided the No. 1 contender via gauntlet match a couple weeks ago. Naomi will once again fail to defend her title against legitimate competition.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin: This was somewhat expected, but after Corbin attacked Nakamura on SmackDown and Nakamura responded in kind, it is set.

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis: A rematch of their bout was a late add to the pay-per-view after Maria Kanellis interfered on SmackDown and helped her husband picked up a victory via distraction.

Breezango vs. TBD: It was announced Sunday that the people who attacked Tyler Breeze and messed up the Fashion Police office would be revealed at Battleground. A match may go down afterwards.

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English (Kickoff Show): There was little indication this match would be made until it was announced Tuesday on Twitter during SmackDown -- a.k.a. not even on the live show itself.

Popular/notable names not competing on the show: Women's champion Naomi, Dolph Ziggler, Carmella, Chad Gable