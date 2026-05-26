WWE Clash in Italy 2026 card: Complete list of matches set for Saturday night in Turin

WWE's now-annual trip to Europe for a premium live event is set for Saturday when Clash in Italy comes to Inalpi Arena in Turin. It's a major card featuring many of WWE's biggest stars.

Four of the five matches set for the card will have championships on the line, while the other, Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi, is one of the more anticipated rematches in recent WWE history.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his world heavyweight championship against his cousin, Jacob Fatu. Reigns defeated Fatu at Backlash, but had to take a shortcut to do so. Not content with the way things ended, Fatu refused to "acknowledge" Reigns' place at the head of their family, and after a series of back-and-forth attacks, Fatu laid out a challenge to meet Reigns in a Tribal Combat match.

On the SmackDown side of things, Gunther moved to the brand carrying the momentum of retiring Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles. He immediately set his sights on undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and the pair are set to battle for Rhodes' title.

Two women's titles are also on the line, with Rhea Ripley defending the WWE women's championship against the woman she defeated at WrestleMania to win the belt, Jade Cargill, while women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch will defend her belt against main roster newcomer Sol Ruca.

As for Femi and Lesnar, the pair met at WrestleMania 42, with Femi quickly running through Lesnar. In the aftermath of that defeat, Lesnar laid his gloves and boots down in the ring, signaling his retirement. Instead of sticking to that retirement, Lesnar returned to attack Femi on Raw. While Paul Heyman insists that Lesnar is still retired, the rematch is now set and Lesnar will surely be out for revenge.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Clash in Italy this weekend. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on Saturday with the main card starting at 2 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE Clash in Italy match card

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu, world heavyweight championship (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther, undisputed WWE championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill, WWE women's championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca, women's intercontinental championship