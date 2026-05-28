WWE Clash in Italy 2026 predictions, picks for each match scheduled for Saturday in Turin

WWE heads to Europe on Saturday for the promotion's now-annual premier live event on the continent. This year, that event lands in Turin for Clash in Italy.

The card features five matches, four of which are for championships. The only non-title match on the card may be the one that draws the most attention, as Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi face off in a rematch of their WrestleMania 42 bout. At WrestleMania, Femi made very quick work of Lesnar, leading to Lesnar retiring in the ring, though he came back to attack Femi and set up the rematch.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his world heavyweight championship against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match, while fellow top men's champion Cody Rhodes will put his undisputed WWE championship on the line against Gunther.

On the women's side, Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE women's championship against the woman she won the title from at WrestleMania 42, Jade Cargill, while women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch will defend against main roster newcomer Sol Ruca.

With five big matches set for Saturday, let's take a look at who CBS Sports wrestling experts Brent Brookhouse and Shakiel Mahjouri are picking to have their hands raised at Clash in Italy.

Clash in Italy match predictions

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Tribal Combat)

I don't know that I trust WWE to do the most interesting thing here and have Fatu win, but it would be the right play. It's impossible to remember the last time Reigns was in a truly desperate position, and having his role as "head of the family" taken from him would put him in a position where his character is interesting and nuanced, rather than the current path of just reviving The Bloodline for another lengthy title reign. It's probably unlikely that Reigns drops the title, but I'm picking with my heart rather than my head for this one. Pick: Jacob Fatu wins the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther

WWE sees Rhodes as its franchise player. Gunther -- while also held in tremendous esteem by the company -- is not that. This is a relatively new feud with little steam. There isn't a meaningful case for putting the title on Gunther beyond an ineffective shake-up. Gunther will win another world title, but not this weekend. Pick: Cody Rhodes retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

The only reason for this match to happen is to get to a SummerSlam rubber match, and the only way to get to that match is for Lesnar to beat Femi. Losing to Lesnar is not a damaging thing, even for someone as red hot as Femi, so he should come out the other side of this loss just fine. I'd be surprised if this went much longer than their WrestleMania match, just with a different result. Pick: Brock Lesnar wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Women's WWE Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Ripley isn't a transitional champion. She's a decorated champion and major attraction. What good is Cargill's presence across the ring from someone who's equally as engaging but far better between the ropes? This match is a mean's to end their feud and, hopefully, move Ripley to a proper rivalry with Fatal Influence. Pick: Rhea Ripley retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca

Lynch is so firmly cemented as a plug-and-play star for WWE that can do things like have a brief secondary title run before dropping the belt to a new roster member and immediately give them a rub. That's the right move for Saturday as it would establish Ruca as a star, which her eye-catching offense already does for her. Pick: Sol Ruca wins the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)