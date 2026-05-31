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2026 WWE Clash in Italy results: Live updates, winners list and grades on Sunday in Turin

Brock Lesnar and Jacob Fatu seek redemption against Oba Femi and Roman Reigns, respectively, as WWE airs its first premium live event in Italy

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Redemption is paramount at WWE Clash in Italy. Major rematches from the last several months occupy the majority of Sunday's card. The most significant of them are Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Femi's colossal second act with Lesnar is the only non-title match on the card. The heavyweight titans clashed at WrestleMania 42 as Femi defeated Lesnar in a symbolic passing of the torch that intensified after Lesnar seemingly signaled his retirement. As far as Fatu goes, becoming the next world champion is a legitimate possibility, but it will be something if he can overcome his cousin, Reigns, WWE's most dominant champion over the last six years.

WWE Clash in Italy will air live from Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, at 2 p.m. ET. The first hour will simulcast on ESPN with the entire event airing on ESPN Unlimited. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for each match before the show gets underway.

2026 WWE Clash in Italy match card

  • World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Tribal Combat)
  • Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER
  • Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar
  • WWE Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargil
  • Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca
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WWE Clash in Italy results: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER -- WWE Championship

The crowd was white hot for both guys, GUNTHER receiving a hero's welcome in Europe and Cody perhaps getting his biggest pop of 2026. Classic start with a lock up and exchanges before Rhodes landed a Bionic Elbow and Pedigree. GUNTHER came right back with a monster shotgun dropkick and powerbomb, but Cody hit a Disaster Kick and his Cross Rhodes finish for a surprise near fall less than 7 minutes into the match. GUNTHER answered with an extended sleeper hold that required three escapes. Cody Cutter ultimately landed with a second Cross Rhodes following, but the referee counted despite GUNTHER's right foot being clearly underneath the rope, giving Rhodes the 1-2-3 victory despite the fact that the count never should have started.

This match only went about 12 minutes, which, for a world championship opener, was disappointing. It was obvious that something was up the way it started, as it seemed as if the entire exploration stage of the match was skipped -- they jumped right to the second phase and then went into a weak finish. So it neither had enough time nor delivered what they are capable of achieving, as we saw at Crown Jewel two years ago. Despite the action being great between the bells, for a match of this caliber starting a major show, it shockingly left a lot to be desired. Rhodes (c) def. GUNTHER via pinfall to retain the WWE title | Grade: B+

 
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Italy is already delivering

These European wrestling crowds are truly something else. WWE's first-ever premium live even tin Italy is being met with appropriate reactions from the fans, who serenaded GUNTHER to the ring and gave Cody Rhodes arguably his biggest pop of the year to this point.

 
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WWE Clash in Italy getting underway ...

Couple of notes as the show gets started. Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Championship will open the show with Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu main eventing in Tribal Combat for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This marks the first time both titles will be defended on the same premium live event (outside of the big four shows) since WWE Clash at the Castle in 2024.

Fatu is rumored to be injured going into the main event, but nothing developed to that end on the two-hour countdown show that would take him out of the match, though he did cut a promo backstage.

 
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