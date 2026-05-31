2026 WWE Clash in Italy results: Live updates, winners list and grades on Sunday in Turin

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Redemption is paramount at WWE Clash in Italy. Major rematches from the last several months occupy the majority of Sunday's card. The most significant of them are Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Femi's colossal second act with Lesnar is the only non-title match on the card. The heavyweight titans clashed at WrestleMania 42 as Femi defeated Lesnar in a symbolic passing of the torch that intensified after Lesnar seemingly signaled his retirement. As far as Fatu goes, becoming the next world champion is a legitimate possibility, but it will be something if he can overcome his cousin, Reigns, WWE's most dominant champion over the last six years.

WWE Clash in Italy will air live from Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, at 2 p.m. ET. The first hour will simulcast on ESPN with the entire event airing on ESPN Unlimited. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for each match before the show gets underway.

2026 WWE Clash in Italy match card

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Tribal Combat)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Tribal Combat) Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargil

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargil Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca