Where to watch WWE Clash in Italy: Start time, live stream, complete card and matches for Sunday in Turin

WWE Clash in Italy is all about grudges. The championship-loaded event features major rematches from WrestleMania 42, Backlash and Saturday Night's Main Event.

There's a major upset brewing in the world heavyweight title scene. Roman Reigns barely escaped Backlash with his world title. Three weeks later, "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu is back in the hunt. Fatu looked like a legitimate future champion in his first meeting with one of WWE's most dominant figures. There's a rising tide of belief that Fatu is ready to sit at the head of the table.

WrestleMania 42, which took place in April, featured two titanic clashes: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar and Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill. Femi's win over Lesnar seemed to signal the latter's retirement. On May 18, Lesnar reneged on the retirement, attacking Femi and setting up the rematch. Ripley makes her first WWE women's title defense against the woman she beat at WrestleMania in another explosive encounter.

The last of WWE's four rematches takes place one week after the initial encounter. Becky Lynch snuck out of Saturday Night's Main Event with the women's intercontinental title after drawing a disqualification. Sol Ruca left empty-handed, but technically recorded a win over the defending champ. That gave Ruca the ammunition needed to log a quick rematch.

Clash in Italy's only fresh encounter is for SmackDown's top prize. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes welcomed anyone on the roster to challenge him. Gunther answered the call, leaving Raw for SmackDown in pursuit of the title. Overcoming Royce Keys in a difficult title eliminator cemented Gunther as the rightful challenger. Rhodes and Gunther will wrestle for only the second time. They previously met at the 2024 Crown Jewel event when both were world champions. Rhodes defeated Gunther that night.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday.

Where to watch WWE Clash in Italy

All times Eastern

Date: Sunday, May 31

Location: Inalpi Arena -- Turin, Italy

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited

Watch the Clash in Italy live with Fubo if your subscription includes ESPN to watch the first hour on Saturday. ESPN Unlimited access is free if you log in to the ESPN app with your Fubo credentials.

WWE Clash in Italy match card

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargil

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargil Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca