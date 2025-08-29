The next WWE PPV event is here. Clash in Paris takes place this Sunday in front of what is expected to be a raucous French crowd. Every show in Europe has an incredible energy to it and the last few this summer have given viewers memorable moments. This weekend should be no different as John Cena performs for the final time in front of a European crowd in the ring.

Cena's issues with Brock Lesnar will have to wait. Logan Paul stuck his nose where it didn't belong, sparking a feud with the 17-time world champion. Now, Paul gets a coveted slot on Cena's farewell tour before he retires at the end of the year.

Four other matches are confirmed for the pay-per-view. World heavyweight champion Seth Rollins defends his belt in a fatal four-way match against Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight. Also, Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed battle, and Sheamus meets Rusev in a "good ol' fashioned donnybrook."

Naomi was originally scheduled to defend the women's world championship against Stephanie Vaquer, but the match was canceled when Naomi revealed her pregnancy, relinquishing the title in the process.

Another women's title match appears to have taken that spot as intercontinental champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Clash in Paris and glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Aug. 31 with the main card starting at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Clash in Paris matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight: Rollins' attempt to shape WWE in his own image has made him some significant enemies. Rollins' longtime hatred of Punk was well established when Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam just minutes after Punk won the title from Gunther. Knight was the man Rollins faced when Rollins faked a knee injury that masked his cash-in plans and has plenty of history with the champ. Uso is in the same camp, with plenty of history with Rollins and his goons. After Rollins interfered in a tag team match featuring Punk and Knight against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Adam Pearce made the four-way title match official.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul: Cena has unfinished business with Lesnar, but he must first tend to Paul. The social media star challenged Cena on his retirement tour before he and Drew McIntyre attacked the longtime hero. The sudden hostilities led Cena to accept Paul's challenge.

Sheamus vs. Rusev (good ol' fashioned donnybrook): These two men have battled in the ring and throughout the arena for weeks. Pearce had finally seen enough and told the two to settle it in Paris in a "good ol' fashioned donnybrook," which is just a name WWE has given to no-disqualification matches involving Sheamus.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed: The Vision has its hands full. While faction leader Rollins contends with three title challengers, group enforcer Reed tangles with Reigns. The booking marks Reigns' first singles match since he beat Solo Sikoa on the Jan. 6 episode of Raw, coinciding with WWE's Netflix debut.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella: Lynch and Bella confronted one another on the Aug. 4 episode of Raw. The women's intercontinental champ suckerpunched Bella, something the WWE Hall of Famer won't take lightly. Clash in Paris is closest destination for a blockbuster women's match between top stars from different generations.