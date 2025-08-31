The next WWE PPV event is here. Clash in Paris takes place this Sunday in front of what is expected to be a raucous French crowd. Every show in Europe has an incredible energy to it and the last few this summer have given viewers memorable moments. This weekend should be no different as John Cena performs for the final time in front of a European crowd in the ring.

Cena's issues with Brock Lesnar will have to wait. Logan Paul stuck his nose where it didn't belong, sparking a feud with the 17-time world champion. Now, Paul gets a coveted slot on Cena's farewell tour before he retires at the end of the year.

The biggest match of the night will see Seth Rollins try to defend the world heavyweight title against three other men gunning for him in a fatal four way. Rollins will have to contend with the likes of LA Knight, Jey Uso and CM Punk where he can lose the title without even being pinned. There's sure to be outside interference from Rollins new faction, The Vision, but the match could really go in a handful of directions with all the factors added in.

Three other matches are confirmed for the event. Roman Reigns is set to face off with Bronson Reed after their interactions turned heated with Reed continuing to steal Reigns' shoes off his feet after beatdowns. Reed will have the former Wise Man in his corner for the match as well in Paul Heyman, adding an extra layer to the storytelling. Plus, Sheamus meets Rusev in a "good ol' fashioned donnybrook" after weeks of brawling with one another.

The promotion added a pair of other title matches to the card in the last couple of weeks. Women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in Bella's first singles action in quite some time. Plus, SmackDown tag team champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks will look to defend their titles against former champions Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Clash in Paris and glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Aug. 31 with the main card starting at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Clash in Paris matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight: Rollins' attempt to shape WWE in his own image has made him some significant enemies. Rollins' longtime hatred of Punk was well established when Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam just minutes after Punk won the title from Gunther. Knight was the man Rollins faced when Rollins faked a knee injury that masked his cash-in plans and has plenty of history with the champ. Uso is in the same camp, with plenty of history with Rollins and his goons. After Rollins interfered in a tag team match featuring Punk and Knight against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Adam Pearce made the four-way title match official.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul: Cena has unfinished business with Lesnar, but he must first tend to Paul. The social media star challenged Cena on his retirement tour before he and Drew McIntyre attacked the longtime hero. The sudden hostilities led Cena to accept Paul's challenge.

Sheamus vs. Rusev (good ol' fashioned donnybrook): These two men have battled in the ring and throughout the arena for weeks. Pearce had finally seen enough and told the two to settle it in Paris in a "good ol' fashioned donnybrook," which is just a name WWE has given to no-disqualification matches involving Sheamus.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed: The Vision has its hands full. While faction leader Rollins contends with three title challengers, group enforcer Reed tangles with Reigns. The booking marks Reigns' first singles match since he beat Solo Sikoa on the Jan. 6 episode of Raw, coinciding with WWE's Netflix debut.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella: Lynch and Bella confronted one another on the Aug. 4 episode of Raw. The women's intercontinental champ suckerpunched Bella, something the WWE Hall of Famer won't take lightly. Clash in Paris is closest destination for a blockbuster women's match between top stars from different generations.

WWE Tag Team Championships -- The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford): A late addition to the card as the Street Profits get a chance to save face after falling short at SummerSlam against The Wyatts and four other tag teams.