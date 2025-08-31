WWE is bringing the Clash back to Europe this Sunday when Clash in Paris lands in Nanterre, France. This year sees a slight name change from the Clash at the Castle event held in 2022 (Cardiff, Wales) and 2024 (Glasgow, Scotland).

Many of WWE's biggest stars will be in action at the event, including John Cena, who will continue his retirement tour by facing controversial influencer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul. Cena lost the undisputed WWE championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam and was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar after the match.

While Rhodes won't be in action defending his title, world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins has been forced to put his belt on the line. Not only has Rollins been forced to defend his title, but he'll have to do so against CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso in a fatal four-way, meaning he could lose the belt without being the man who is pinned or forced to submit.

Three other matches are confirmed for the event. Roman Reigns is set to face off with Bronson Reed after their interactions turned heated with Reed continuing to steal Reigns' shoes off his feet after beatdowns. Reed will have the former Wise Man in his corner for the match as well in Paul Heyman, adding an extra layer to the storytelling. Plus, Sheamus meets Rusev in a "good ol' fashioned donnybrook" after weeks of brawling with one another.

The promotion added a pair of other title matches to the card in the last couple of weeks. Women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in Bella's first singles action in quite some time. Plus, SmackDown tag team champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks will look to defend their titles against former champions Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

There is plenty more action and the CBS Sports wrestling experts are here to give you our predictions for who will have their hand raised on Sunday.

2025 WWE Clash in Paris predictions

John Cena vs. Logan Paul: Paul is a speedbump on Cena's retirement tour. It'd be criminal to have WWE's record 17-time world champion lose to (an admittedly great) influencer turned pro wrestler in one of Cena's final matches. The match is a big ticket item by WWE's standards, but Cena should clearly win this. Pick: John Cena wins -- Shakiel Mahjouri (also Brent Brookhouse)

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso: This match is set up to be a classic case of "how can the champion possibly escape with the title?" Of course, there's almost no way Rollins loses the belt this soon after his shocking Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam. Rollins and The Vision are set up to be the dominant force on Raw for months to come and between interference from The Vision and Punk, Knight and Uso not getting along, Rollins will find a way to escape with the belt. Pick: Seth Rollins retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed: Reed is unfortunately at the bottom of The Vision's pecking order. It's hyper unlikely that WWE gives Reed a win, clean or cheap, over one of their most protected superstars of all-time. Reed's size and strength makes the match competitive, but the end is set in stone. "The OTC1" will have his hand raised. Pick: Roman Reigns wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella: It's nice that Bella is having a little run out of nowhere, but she likely doesn't factor into WWE's long-term plans. That means there's no reason to have Bella win here unless it's just a quick ping pong back to Lynch for a brief "moment," which isn't something WWE hesitates to break out from time to time. Still, Lynch has too much going on for this to be more than her taking down a legend and getting back on with active roster members. Pick: Becky Lynch retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Sheamus vs. Rusev (Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match): Sheamus and Rusev's hostilities seemingly come to an end this weekend. Clash in Paris should serve as the blow-off match in a midcard feud that's seen both men pick up wins. Rusev, whose WWE return has been disappointingly tepid, has more to gain from victory. His comeback is fresh enough that he can be elevated with a win, whereas Sheamus' place on the roster seems set. Pick: Rusev wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)