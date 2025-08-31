WWE Clash in Paris will have a feverish atmosphere if it's anything like Backlash in Lyon, France, last year. Sunday's pay-per-view features an all-star lineup including John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella.

Cena, the former 17-time world champion, is expected to headline the card against Logan Paul. It's one of Cena's last matches on his farewell tour, which concludes with his retirement on Dec. 13. Cena is strictly focused on Paul, but Brock Lesnar's threat looms in the background.

There are a total of six matches advertised for Clash in Paris. World heavyweight champion Rollins will have a tough time holding onto his title in a fatal four-way match against Punk, Uso and LA Knight. Lynch welcomes back WWE Hall of Famer Bella in an intercontinental title match, and Reigns battle the behemoth Bronson Reed.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday afternoon.

Watch 2025 WWE Clash in Paris



Date: Sunday, Aug. 31

Location: Paris La Défense Arena -- Paris

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE Clash in Paris match card