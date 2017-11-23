WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Matches, card, date, start time, location, rumors

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2017 will go down live on Sunday, Dec. 17 from Boston. The SmackDown Live event will presumably feature all of the brand's championships being defended over the course of the show.

WWE has not built this card in full just yet, but it is decently easy to speculate on what we will see on the show. Clash of Champions will begin with a kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET before the event itself starts at 8 p.m. CBS Sports will be covering Clash of Champions live, so be sure to join us on Dec. 17.

2017 WWE Clash of Champions matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal: This serves as Mahal's official rematch after Styles took the title off him ahead of Survivor Series. Whether there will be any stipulations remains to be seen.

The following matches are projections and not official at this time.

Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya: Unless WWE is writing off Natalya deserving a rematch after the interference from the Tuesday following Survivor Series, she should get her opportunity at the PPV.

Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin: Business is picking up in this feud, and the Gable & Benjamin team is owed a title match.

United States Championship -- Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: There is no clear challenger for Corbin at this time, and a triple threat would make sense with Roode and Nakamura getting rub in Survivor Series.

Kevin Owens Sami Zayn, & Rusev vs. The New Day: There's little else ready to go for these six.

Naomi, Carmella & Tamina Snuka vs. Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan: With Becky Lynch off filming a movie and the title being defended, there are only three women left to take on the invading NXT trio.

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango vs. The Hype Bros (Kickoff Show): This would be a nice way for the Bludgeon Brothers to squash a couple teams, break up The Hype Bros and start the show with some action.



