WWE Clash of Champions 2017: Matches, card, start time, date, rumors, location

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2017 will go down live on Sunday, Dec. 17 from Boston. The SmackDown Live event will feature all of the brand's championships being defended over the course of the show.

Clash of Champions will begin with a kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET before the event itself starts at 8 p.m. CBS Sports will be covering Clash of Champions live, so be sure to join us on Sunday.

2017 WWE Clash of Champions matches

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura: Commissioner Shane McMahon and general manager Daniel Bryan will serve as special guest referees as the WWE careers of Owens & Zayn are on the line in this match.

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal: This serves as Mahal's official rematch after Styles took the title off him ahead of Survivor Series. Whether there will be any stipulations remains to be seen.

Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya (Lumberjack Match): As expected, Natalya got her rematch, but it suddenly became a lumberjack match out of nowhere two weeks ago.

United States Championship -- Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler: It was assumed that Roode would get an opportunity, but Ziggler being added came out of nowhere. Is he just going to be the fall guy?

Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin, The New Day and Rusev & Aiden English: So much for Gable & Benjamin getting the match they deserved. This was enhanced to a Fatal 4-Way despite neither the champions nor the challengers being involved as Rusev & English beat New Day.

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango: The last match added to the card, this will be an opportunity for the Bludgeon Brothers to get some shine against real opponents. It should nevertheless be the squash and could spell the end of "Fashion Files."

Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder: There has been no development for this feud. Rawley turned on Ryder three weeks ago and has said less than four sentences since. Ryder has not been seen. Neither was on the go-home edition of SmackDown.