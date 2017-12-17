WWE Clash of Champions 2017 predictions: Expert picks, match card, rumors, preview

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2017 is here, and though Clash of Champions is not a particularly exciting card, enough can go down on the SmackDown Live-branded show to shake up the company heading into 2018 and the Road to WrestleMania 34.

Will we see Daniel Bryan turn heel in the main event? Will any of the titles change hands at an event that is supposed to feature the straps? Does anyone even care about the two undercard matches thrown onto the card at the last minute?

CBS Sports breaks it all down below as we provided predictions and picks for Clash of Champions. Be sure to join us on Sunday for live coverage of the PPV.

2017 WWE Clash of Champions predictions

Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder (Kickoff Show)

BC: The breakup of the Hype Bros wasn't quite handled on the level of, say, the Mega Powers -- but it still worked. Here's to hoping WWE continues to give lower mid card feuds time and attention to tell a real story. What does that mean for this match? At this point in their careers, Rawley has much brighter potential and makes for an intriguing heel. Pick: Rawley wins

AS: Ryder's career is over. He had his WrestleMania moment and a decent amount of time in the sun on WWE TV following his viral videos, but the tag team with Rawley was his last hurrah. This breakup has been executed as poorly as one could imagine: Ryder is not sympathetic, and Rawley has no heat. It wasn't event part of the go-home SmackDown show. End it already and let's see if this guy can do something. Pick: Rawley wins

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango

AS: As I said a month ago on our "In This Corner Podcast," the Bludgeon Brothers were dead on arrival. WWE had an opportunity to repackage and push Luke Haprer as an over singles competitor; instead, it kept him stuck with Erick Rowan (no disrespect) in a team that is a slight departure from their initial gimmicks. What's worse is that the entrance music and ring gear is actually solid ... but the team is not. There's nothing that truly stands out about these two; a team like Authors of Pain does the "dominant big man tag team" deal way better and they're not even on WWE TV. Pick: Bludgeon Brothers win

BC: This will be a squash match and it will be brutal, bringing closure to the lengthy Fashion Files mystery as to who has been messing with them. At least it should be a squash if WWE plans on making this Rowan and Harper repackaging matter. Pick: Bludgeon Brothers win

Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya (Lumberjack Match)

BC: Going back to the well with Flair and Natalya feels forced, as does the main focus of this match involving the Riott Squad's feud with The Welcoming Committee. The psychology of so many women, angry at being passed over for a title shot, happily accepting a lumberjack role as some sort of silver lining doesn't make sense. Maybe that's on purpose. For the first time in months, we enter a SmackDown pay-per-view with no one questioning whether Carmella will cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase. It seems like perfect timing, setting the stage for a feud with Flair into Royal Rumble. Pick: Carmella cashes in and wins the title

AS: WWE has done a good job keeping Carmella and the briefcase off television -- and out of the commentators' mouths -- for a solid period of time after she was a topic of conversation on a week-to-week basis. Don't get me wrong, she's there, but she's not being talked about. Brian is right: Now is the time to cash it in and add some energy to the women's roster on SmackDown. With so much chaos surely to go on both in and outside the ring, it gives Flair an opportunity to lose without being hurt. You also want Flair in the initial women's Royal Rumble (assuming it happens, she'd be a great first winner), so this would would be a way to make that happen. Pick: Charlotte Flair retains, then Carmella cashes in and wins the title

Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The New Day vs. Rusev & Aiden English

AS: Rusev & English have picked up consecutive clean wins over The New Day and The Usos, so you know they're not going to take the titles. The New Day winning them back would not make much sense at all, and they were only added to the match ... after losing to Rusev & English. Huh? That would leave either a retention or Benjamin & Gable taking the straps. It seems to me that WWE wants Benjamin & Gable to get some rub here without going over The Usos. So I have Rusev & English doing the job. Pick: Benjamin & Gable win the titles

BC: This match has all the makings to be the sleeper of the card, especially considering the recent history between The Usos and The New Day, which has produced amazing matches and one of 2017's best feuds. The recent emergence of Gable and Benjamin, who have successfully navigated a subtle heel turn, has me thinking a title switch and spinoff feud with The Usos makes the most sense. Pick: Benjamin & Gable win the titles

United States Championship -- Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

BC: It feels too early for Corbin to be yielding the title considering WWE has done a strong job rebuilding him following the fallout of his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt before SummerSlam. While seeing Ziggler win, especially in light of the real-life unhappiness he has publicly disclosed, would be a nice change, this has Lone Wolf written all over it. Pick: Corbin retains the title

AS: It would seriously be disheartening if Ziggler is only in this match to do the job so Corbin can retain without pinning Roode. As Brian said, it feels too early to take the strap off Corbin. That said, he's really not doing much to get it or himself over. The titles on SmackDown are an absolute mess right now, so I'll go with a retention here unless they are really going to give Roode a push this quickly. Pick: Corbin retains the title

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

AS: See above paragraph. WWE has really screwed up the SmackDown title picture, and the fact that this is still a feud is incredible to me. If making Mahal champion in the first place was a mistake, putting the strap on him would be a colossal failure. Let's move on -- finally. Pick: Styles retains the title

BC: Consider this a feud that has entered an unnecessary and (hopefully) final chapter, with Styles moving on to better things and Mahal taking the shine from his surprising title run and focusing on what's next. Despite some strong performances from the Singh Brothers throughout the build, there's not much going on here. The only thing to hope for is closure. Pick: Styles retains the title

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura

BC: The true lure of this match has almost nothing to do with the four participants and rests almost exclusively in the question of whether Daniel Bryan will turn heel and/or take one step closer to an in-ring return. The uneasy dynamics between Bryan and Shane McMahon have been built well entering their roles as double referees. This angle remains the saving grace of SmackDown and a spinoff heel faction involving Bryan, Owens and Zayn has potential to create CM Punk-like shoot storylines if Bryan's commentary on Tuesday are any indication. Pick: Owens & Zayn win

AS: WWE is pushing us toward the idea of Bryan turning heel to link up with Owens and Zayn against McMahon. While I share the prediction that Owens and Zayn win the match -- there's no other outcome that makes sense considering what is on the line -- I am not exactly sure it goes down as we are projecting. Is there a situation in which it is McMahon that turns on Bryan and sides with Owens and Zayn? Could Orton -- or even Nakamura (due to his NXT connection, though that would be strange) -- change course and go against both authority figures? The Bryan angle seems too obvious, but ultimately, Owens and Zayn are not going anywhere. Pick: Owens & Zayn win