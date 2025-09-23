With Wrestlepalooza in the books, WWE has started to ramp up for Crown Jewel, which takes place in Perth, Australia this year, rather than the show's traditional home of Saudi Arabia. As was the case last year, Crown Jewel will be anchored by matches between WWE's top men's and women's champions for the honorary Crown Jewel championship.

For the men, that means a match between world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes. The women's Crown Jewel championship match is still up in the air as women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer waits to see who emerges as WWE women's champion from an upcoming championship triple threat match on SmackDown.

John Cena will also be in action for one of the final matches of his career when he takes on an old rival in AJ Styles.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- from Crown Jewel, which takes place Oct. 11 from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

2025 WWE Crown Jewel matches

Men's Crown Jewel Championship -- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins: Rhodes and Rollins came face-to-face shortly after Wrestlepalooza, knowing the champion vs. champion match was more or less locked in. Rollins has questioned what Rhodes thinks of him and his "vision" for the future of wrestling, while Rhodes has questioned why Rollins needs the backup of "goons" if he's the best in the world. These two have a fairly lengthy history, dating back to Rhodes being Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38 in Rhodes' return to WWE.

Women's Crown Jewel Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBD: Vaquer won the women's world championship at Wrestlepalooza and is now waiting to see who will emerge from the Sept. 26 triple threat match between WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. Whoever wins the title will face Vaquer at Crown Jewel.

AJ Styles vs. John Cena: Cena and Styles had some fantastic matches around 2017. Those matches were among the best of Cena's entire career. That is pretty much the entire storyline of why this match is happening, with no real animosity or storyline beyond. Of course, maybe Cena has to deal with a surprise attack from someone like Brock Lesnar once again as his final days in WWE wind down.

2025 WWE Crown Jewel predictions

Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley: After weeks of teasing a split, Asuka finally turned on Sky after Sky protected Ripley following an Asuka mist attack. Sane has sided with Asuka because Asuka is why Sane and Sky are in WWE to begin with. A tag match seems like an easy enough next step in the story and would fill time on the card well.

United States Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Solo Sikoa: Zayn's issues with Solo and the MFTs don't seem to have run their course. Add in that Sikoa has not received a championship rematch since dropping the belt to Zayn, and you have the recipe for an easy high-stakes title match to add to the show.