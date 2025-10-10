With Wrestlepalooza in the books, WWE has started to ramp up for Crown Jewel, which takes place in Perth, Australia this year, rather than the show's traditional home of Saudi Arabia. As was the case last year, Crown Jewel will be anchored by matches between WWE's top men's and women's champions for the honorary Crown Jewel championship. It all goes down from the RAC Arena on Saturday night in Perth.

For the men, that means a match between world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes. The women's Crown Jewel championship match is now set as women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer will take on WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton.

In addition, John Cena returns for one of his final appearances when he takes on AJ Styles as the two revisit one of the promotion's top rivalries of the 2010s. Cena has been out of action since Wrestlepalooza and only has a handful of appearances booked through the end of the year, when he is expected to retire. Styles, meanwhile, also recently said he expects to retire by the end of 2026.

Plus, roman Reigns makes his return to a PPV card when he takes on Bronson Reed in n Australian Street Fight. And Asuka and Kairi Sane are set to team up and face Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- from Crown Jewel, which takes place Oct. 11 from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

2025 WWE Crown Jewel matches

Men's Crown Jewel Championship -- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins: Rhodes and Rollins came face-to-face shortly after Wrestlepalooza, knowing the champion vs. champion match was more or less locked in. Rollins has questioned what Rhodes thinks of him and his "vision" for the future of wrestling, while Rhodes has questioned why Rollins needs the backup of "goons" if he's the best in the world. These two have a fairly lengthy history, dating back to Rhodes being Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38 in Rhodes' return to WWE.

Women's Crown Jewel Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton: Vaquer won the women's world championship at Wrestlepalooza in a terrific match with Iyo Sky for the vacant title. Now, she takes on Stratton as she has reigned as WWE women's champion since the beginning of the year. She's coming off a brutal triple threat match against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on SmackDown on Sept. 26 that left Cargill badly cut. Vaquer and Stratton will now cross paths for the first time in their careers.

AJ Styles vs. John Cena: Cena and Styles had some fantastic matches around 2017. Those matches were among the best of Cena's entire career. That is pretty much the entire storyline of why this match is happening, with no real animosity or storyline beyond. Of course, maybe Cena has to deal with a surprise attack from someone like Brock Lesnar once again as his final days in WWE wind down.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed (Australian Street Fight): Reed and Reigns met at Clash in Paris, with Reigns winning before Reed unleashed an onslaught after the match, taking Reigns out of action. Reigns recently returned and Reed, with Paul Heyman by his side, wanted to run it back, though this time in a match type that Reed "made famous." Reigns was happy to accept and the rematch is on, and this time with no rules.

Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley: After weeks of teasing a split, Asuka finally turned on Sky after Sky protected Ripley following an Asuka mist attack. Sane has sided with Asuka because she claims Asuka is why Sane and Sky are in WWE. After Sane and Asuka offered Sky a chance to apologize and return to her "family," Sky was the next to suffer an Asuka mist attack. That was the last straw for Sky, who had struggled to break away from Asuka, and the Crown Jewel tag match was official.