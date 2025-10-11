WWE Crown Jewel goes down on Saturday from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This year's edition of the event will be the first time a Crown Jewel card has been held outside of Saudi Arabia.

The symbolic Crown Jewel championship will be on the line for both the men and the women. For the men, it will be undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes against world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. On the women's side, women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer will take on WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton.

In other big matches scheduled for the card, John Cena will make one of the final stops on his retirement tour when he faces old rival AJ Styles, while Roman Reigns will battle Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight.

Finally, former women's world champions Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley will team together to face Sky's former friends, Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 predictions, start time, card, matches, expert picks, date for event in Australia Brent Brookhouse

The action goes down in the morning for fans in the United States, meaning you'll have to get up early to catch the action live.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday morning.

Watch 2025 WWE Crown Jewel

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11

Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited (subscription required)

2025 WWE Crown Jewel match card