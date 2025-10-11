WWE Crown Jewel 2025 start time, date: Full schedule, matches, card, where to watch live, stream
All the information you need to watch WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia
WWE Crown Jewel goes down on Saturday from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This year's edition of the event will be the first time a Crown Jewel card has been held outside of Saudi Arabia.
The symbolic Crown Jewel championship will be on the line for both the men and the women. For the men, it will be undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes against world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. On the women's side, women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer will take on WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton.
In other big matches scheduled for the card, John Cena will make one of the final stops on his retirement tour when he faces old rival AJ Styles, while Roman Reigns will battle Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight.
Finally, former women's world champions Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley will team together to face Sky's former friends, Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors.
The action goes down in the morning for fans in the United States, meaning you'll have to get up early to catch the action live.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday morning.
Watch 2025 WWE Crown Jewel
Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia
Start time: 8 a.m. ET
Watch live: ESPN Unlimited (subscription required)
2025 WWE Crown Jewel match card
- Men's Crown Jewel Championship -- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
- Women's Crown Jewel Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton
- John Cena vs. AJ Styles
- Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
- Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed (Australian Street Fight)