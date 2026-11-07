WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday with the 2026 edition of Crown Jewel. Once again, this now-annual event will feature a pair of matches between WWE's top men's and women's matches, both for symbolic Crown Jewel championships.

In the featured match, world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns will clash with undisputed WWE champion Sami Zayn. While already dealing with his Bloodline's ongoing battles with Royce Keys and 946, Reigns now has to focus on a former Bloodline member in Zayn.

On the women's side, it will be women's world champion Liv Morgan battling women's WWE champion Chelsea Green for the women's Crown Jewel championship.

Two other matches make up Saturday's card, with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton battling in a Last Man Standing Match, and The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory putting the world tag team championship on the line against Penta and Je'Von Evans.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 predictions: Match card breakdown with expert picks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Shakiel Mahjouri

The action gets underway on Saturday at noon.

Where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2026

Location: ANB Arena -- Saudi Arabia

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited is complimentary with a Fubo subscription (Try for free).

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