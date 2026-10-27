The third annual WWE Crown Jewel champions will be crowned in Riyadh. Since 2024, Raw and SmackDown's world champions have battled each other for the honor. This year, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green are among the world champions seeking glory.

Reigns and Zayn have a lot of history. The Bloodline arguably never felt more important than when Reigns and Zayn were both involved with it. They're expected to meet again, more than three years after Zayn fell to "The Tribal Chief" in an incredible underdog performance in Montreal. However, their Crown Jewel match isn't set in stone. Zayn must first defend his undisputed WWE championship against Trick Williams on the Oct. 30 episode of SmackDown.

There's a similar situation in the women's Crown Jewel title match. Women's WWE champion Chelsea Green could lose her spot at Crown Jewel if Nikki Bella dethrones her. Meanwhile, Morgan is a lock for the event as she looks to become the only Crown Jewel champion, man or woman, to win twice.

Two other matches are confirmed for Crown Jewel. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have been feuding on and off for more than six months. The hostilities have only escalated since WrestleMania, where Orton legitimately fractured Rhodes' orbital bone with a punt. They want to settle the feud, once and for all, in a Last Man Standing match.

Completing the quartet is The Vision's world tag team title defense against Penta and Je'Von Evans.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Crown Jewel and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited, with the main card starting at 12 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE Crown Jewel matches

Crown Jewel Championship -- Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn or Trick Williams: There's a bit of de ja vu to Reigns vs. Zayn in Saudi Arabia. Back in 2023, Zayn, competing in his hometown of Montreal, took Reigns to the limit in an undisputed WWE universal championship match. Halfway across the globe, Zayn is expected to receive a similar hero's welcome in Riyadh. Once again, Zayn is the underdog, but unlike last time, he enters with a world title as Reigns' equal.

Women's Crown Jewel Championship -- Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green or Nikki Bella: Four Crown Jewel champions have been crowned to date, two men and two women. No champion has won the title twice. Rhodes could've accomplished it last year, but fell short to Seth Rollins. This year, Morgan can make history by beating either Green or Bella.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing match): Rhodes and Orton have been feuding for a long time. Once pupil and mentor in The Legacy, they headlined WrestleMania this year. That should've settled matters, but injuries to both parties only extended the rivalry. Orton suffered an injury that sidelined him for months; meanwhile, Rhodes dealt with a gruesome orbital bone fracture from Orton's punt. They've been at each other's throats in recent weeks. Their Last Man Standing match implies finality.

World Tag Team Championship -- The Vision (Bron Breakker and Austin Theory) (c) vs. Penta and Je'Von Evans: Money in the Bank winner Penta has world titles in mind, but he's happy to collect other gold. The Vision interfered in Evans' failed bid for Zayn's undisputed title and attacked Penta as well. Breakker and Theory left the fan favorites down, but not out. Angered, Penta and Evans successfully petitioned Raw general manager Adam Pearce for a title shot.