The third annual WWE Crown Jewel champions will be crowned in Riyadh. Since 2024, Raw and SmackDown's world champions have battled each other for the honor. This year, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, and Chelsea Green are among the world champions seeking glory.

Reigns and Zayn have a lot of history. The Bloodline arguably never felt more important than when Reigns and Zayn were both involved with it. They're expected to meet again, more than three years after Zayn fell to "The Tribal Chief" in an incredible underdog performance in Montreal. Zayn secured his chance at vengeance after successful undisputed WWE title defenses against Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams the week before Crown Jewel.

There was a similar situation in the women's Crown Jewel title match. Women's WWE champion Chelsea Green had to beat Nikki Bella to guarantee a spot at Crown Jewel. Morgan also locked in her appearance as she looks to become the only Crown Jewel champion, man or woman, to win twice.

There are only two other matches scheduled to take place on Saturday. Most notably, it's expected to be the end of the long-running feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The two have been going at it off and on since WrestleMania season in April after Orton delivered a vicious punt to Rhodes at the conclusion of the match. Now, the two look to settle their differences in a Last Man Standing match.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 predictions: Match card breakdown with expert picks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Shakiel Mahjouri

Plus, The Vision -- Bron Breakker and Austin Theory -- make their first defense of the tag team titles when they take on Penta and Je'Von Evans. Of note, Penta currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and could be an interesting angle to the main event later in the night.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Crown Jewel. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited, with the main card starting at 12 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE Crown Jewel matches

Crown Jewel Championship -- Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn: There's a bit of de ja vu to Reigns vs. Zayn in Saudi Arabia. Back in 2023, Zayn, competing in his hometown of Montreal, took Reigns to the limit in an undisputed WWE universal championship match. Halfway across the globe, Zayn is expected to receive a similar hero's welcome in Riyadh. Once again, Zayn is the underdog, but unlike last time, he enters with a world title as Reigns' equal.

Women's Crown Jewel Championship -- Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green or Nikki Bella: Four Crown Jewel champions have been crowned to date, two men and two women. No champion has won the title twice. Rhodes could've accomplished it last year, but fell short to Seth Rollins. This year, Morgan can make history by beating Green.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing match): Rhodes and Orton have been feuding for a long time. Once pupil and mentor in The Legacy, they headlined WrestleMania this year. That should've settled matters, but injuries to both parties only extended the rivalry. Orton suffered an injury that sidelined him for months; meanwhile, Rhodes dealt with a gruesome orbital bone fracture from Orton's punt. They've been at each other's throats in recent weeks. Their Last Man Standing match implies finality.

World Tag Team Championship -- The Vision (Bron Breakker and Austin Theory) (c) vs. Penta and Je'Von Evans: Money in the Bank winner Penta has world titles in mind, but he's happy to collect other gold. The Vision interfered in Evans' failed bid for Zayn's undisputed title and attacked Penta as well. Breakker and Theory left the fan favorites down, but not out. Angered, Penta and Evans successfully petitioned Raw general manager Adam Pearce for a title shot.