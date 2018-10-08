WWE Crown Jewel matches, card, date, start time, location, predictions, World Cup 2018

WWE's second foray into Saudi Arabia as part of its long-term agreement with the nation is set for November when the company debuts the new Crown Jewel event and first-ever World Cup tournament, which will go down on Friday, Nov. 2 early in the morning on the East Coast of the United States. Expected start time is 9 a.m. ET with the show streaming live nationally on the WWE Network.

There are still plenty of unknowns about Crown Jewel, including how many matches will take place outside of the World Cup and how many superstars will participate in the tournament. What we do know is that both of the company's heavyweight titles will be on the line in matches that could deliver in a massive way, and there is an expectation that Shawn Michaels will return to action for the first time since his formal in-ring retirement.

Let's take a look at what's on tap for WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel matches

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman: Lesnar's shocking return to interrupt the Reigns-Strowman match at Hell in a Cell has led to this triple threat, which is expected to main event the show.

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: Styles retained his title over Samoa Joe at Super Show-Down, and Bryan became the No. 1 contender by defeating The Miz in 2:25 on the same show. Will there be any interference here, or will a highly-anticipated showdown between Styles and Bryan go on as planned?

WWE World Cup: We are still awaiting information about how this will be formatted, but it appears to be a bracket-style, single-elimination tournament akin to the old King of the Ring that will take place entirely on the show. WWE will be holding qualifiying matches on Raw and SmackDown leading up to the event.

WWE Crown Jewel predictions

The following matches are rumored and not confirmed at this time.

Triple H & Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker & Kane: Heavy involvement from Michaels helped Triple H dispatch Taker at Super Show-Down in Australia. After the match, when it looked like the four men had made up and were celebrating together in the ring after the bout, the Brothers of Destruction turned on the former DeGeneration X members by Tombstone Piledriving, chokeslamming and otherwise ruining them to end the show. It has been reported that Michaels will make his in-ring return at Crown Jewel, and this match makes the most sense.