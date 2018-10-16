WWE Crown Jewel matches, card, date, start time, location, World Cup 2018, predictions

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 2, although there seems to be some uncertainty at this time as to the exact location of the event. Crown Jewel is scheduled to be the company's second trip over to Saudi Arabia this year under the 10-year agreement WWE has with the Saudi General Sports Authority, but recent accusations made against the Saudi government have some believing this trip may be in some jeopardy. No official announcement of pulling out of Saudi Arabia has been made at this time.

While there's uncertainty at the moment as to whether the show will take place in Saudi Arabia, what we do know about the event is that it will feature an eight-man World Cup tournament to crown what the company has been touting as the "best in the world." Both the WWE and Universal championships will be defended as well, with the red-brand title match likely giving us the final Brock Lesnar WWE appearance for the foreseeable future.

Let's take a look at what's on tap for WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel matches

Triple H & Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker & Kane: Heavy involvement from Michaels helped Triple H dispatch Taker at Super Show-Down in Australia. After the match, when it looked like the four men had made up and were celebrating together in the ring after the bout, the Brothers of Destruction turned on the former DeGeneration X members by Tombstone Piledriving, chokeslamming and otherwise ruining them to end the show. On the Raw following what took place in Australia, Michaels' in-ring return after over eight years away was confirmed as the tag team match was set.

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman: Lesnar's shocking return to interrupt the Reigns-Strowman match at Hell in a Cell has led to this triple threat, which is expected to main event the show.

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: Styles retained his title over Samoa Joe at Super Show-Down, and Bryan became the No. 1 contender by defeating The Miz in 2:25 on the same show. Will there be any interference here, or will a highly-anticipated showdown between Styles and Bryan go on as planned?

WWE World Cup: We are still awaiting information about how this will be formatted, but it appears to be a bracket-style, single-elimination tournament akin to the old King of the Ring that will take place entirely on the show. WWE will be holding qualifiying matches on Raw and SmackDown leading up to the event. Kurt Angle and John Cena have already qualified for the tournament, with Angle duping Baron Corbin on Raw to win a battle royal and Cena simply being announced as an entrant. The following night on SmackDown Live, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton qualified by winning their respective singles matches. Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were added to the fold with their victories on the Oct. 15 edition of Raw, leaving just two spots to be filled.

WWE Crown Jewel predictions

The following matches are rumored and not confirmed at this time.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander: Alexander is due his contractually-obligated rematch after dropping the title to Murphy in the latter's home country of Australia at Super Show-Down. This is one of the better matches that could be slotted on the card somewhere for the die-hard fans who aren't too thrilled with the overall slate.