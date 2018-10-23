WWE Crown Jewel matches, card, start time, date, location, World Cup 2018, predictions

While the entire event is drowned in controversy, WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will be the second trip for WWE over to Saudi Arabia this year under a new 10-year agreement the company has with the Saudi General Sports Authority. The original venture into Saudi Arabia took place this past April with the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Scheduled for the Crown Jewel card is an eight-man World Cup tournament featuring some of the top stars in the world. A new universal champion is guaranteed to be crowned on the show, and Shawn Michaels will make his return to the ring for the first time in eight years when he teams with D-Generation X mate Triple H to battle The Undertaker & Kane.

Let's take a look at what's on tap for WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel matches

Triple H & Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker & Kane: Heavy involvement from Michaels helped Triple H dispatch Taker at Super Show-Down in Australia. After the match, when it looked like the four men had made up and were celebrating together in the ring after the bout, the Brothers of Destruction turned on the former DeGeneration X members by Tombstone Piledriving, chokeslamming and otherwise ruining them to end the show. On the Raw following what took place in Australia, Michaels' in-ring return after over eight years away was confirmed as the tag team match was set.

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman: After the stunning announcement by former universal champion Roman Reigns that he is battling leukemia, the decision was made later on that edition of Raw that the originally-scheduled triple threat bout will now be a 1-on-1 affair between Lesnar and Strowman for the vacant title.

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: Styles retained his title over Samoa Joe at Super Show-Down, and Bryan became the No. 1 contender by defeating The Miz in 2:25 on the same show. Will there be any interference here, or will a highly-anticipated showdown between Styles and Bryan go on as planned?

WWE World Cup: We are still awaiting information about how this will be formatted, but it appears to be a bracket-style, single-elimination tournament akin to the old King of the Ring that will take place entirely on the show. Scattered over both Raw and SmackDown Live throughout the past few weeks, qualifying matches were held to determine the field. Below are the eight supersrars that qualified for the tournament.

John Cena

Kurt Angle

Jeff Hardy

Randy Orton

Seth Rollins

Dolph Ziggler

The Miz

Rey Mysterio

WWE Crown Jewel predictions

The following matches are rumored and not confirmed at this time.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander: Alexander is due his contractually-obligated rematch after dropping the title to Murphy in the latter's home country of Australia at Super Show-Down. This is one of the better matches that could be slotted on the card somewhere for the die-hard fans who aren't too thrilled with the overall slate.