 Skip to Main Content

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 results: Live updates, grades, winners headlined by pair of champion vs. champion matches

Two Crown Jewel championship matches headline the action from Saudi Arabia

By
1 min read

One man and one woman will emerge on Saturday as "Crown Jewel champions" when WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia.

In the show's two top matches, the top champions in WWE will face off for the honorary championship belt. On the men's side, it will be world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns taking on undisputed WWE champion Sami Zayn, while women's world champion Liv Morgan will face WWE women's champion Chelsea Green.

Two other matches are set for the event. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will square off in a Last Man Standing Match, while The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory will defend the world tag team championship against Je'Von Evans and the Money in the Bank contract holder, Penta.

WWE Crown Jewel will be presented live on Saturday from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is set to begin at noon ET with a kickoff show starting an hour earlier at 11 a.m. on ESPN Unlimited. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for each match before the show gets underway.

2026 WWE Crown Jewel match card

  • WWE Crown Jewel Championship -- World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn
  • WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship -- Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)
  • World Tag Team Championship -- The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) (c) vs. Penta & Je'Von Evans
Updating Live
(12)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 5:31 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 12:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 5:28 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 12:28 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 5:26 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 12:26 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 5:23 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 12:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 5:17 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 12:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 5:12 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 12:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 5:08 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 12:08 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to the CBS Sports live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel

Make sure you get ready for all of today's action by checking out our expert predictions. We have picks for who will take the main event between world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns and undisputed WWE champion Sami Zayn, as well as the other champion vs. champion match as Liv Morgan battles Chelsea Green.

Go check it out before the matches begin.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 predictions: Expert picks for each match set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Shakiel Mahjouri
WWE Crown Jewel 2026 predictions: Expert picks for each match set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 4:48 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 11:48 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 4:41 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 11:41 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 4:23 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 11:23 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
November 7, 2026, 4:13 PM
Nov. 07, 2026, 11:13 am EST
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Several Playoff Teams Interested In Jonathan Taylor

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    More Concerning First Loss: Chiefs or 49ers?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Does Jeremiah Smith Need a Heroic Moment vs USC?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Dan Campbell Defends Going for Fourth-and-1 from Own 24

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Jets Enter NFL Graveyard After Loss to Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Why Raiders Could Consider Trading Maxx Crosby

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Heat Start Season 0-3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Evaluating the Timberwolves' 3-0 Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Baylor Fires Dave Aranda: What's Next for the Bears?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Is It Time for USC to Fire Lincoln Riley?

See All Videos