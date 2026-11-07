WWE Crown Jewel 2026 results: Live updates, grades, winners headlined by pair of champion vs. champion matches

One man and one woman will emerge on Saturday as "Crown Jewel champions" when WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia.

In the show's two top matches, the top champions in WWE will face off for the honorary championship belt. On the men's side, it will be world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns taking on undisputed WWE champion Sami Zayn, while women's world champion Liv Morgan will face WWE women's champion Chelsea Green.

Two other matches are set for the event. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will square off in a Last Man Standing Match, while The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory will defend the world tag team championship against Je'Von Evans and the Money in the Bank contract holder, Penta.

WWE Crown Jewel will be presented live on Saturday from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is set to begin at noon ET with a kickoff show starting an hour earlier at 11 a.m. on ESPN Unlimited. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for each match before the show gets underway.

2026 WWE Crown Jewel match card