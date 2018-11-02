WWE Crown Jewel results: Live updates, recap, grades, World Cup, start time, highlights

There has been endless controversy surrounding WWE Crown Jewel, but after it once looking like the event would not take place, it will officially go down Friday afternoon from King Saud Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While the show has been promoted by WWE, the company has not mentioned the location of the event since an American resident journalist was murdered at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey a couple weeks ago. As such, it is unknown what exactly this event will look like and whether WWE will again go deep praising the country as it did during the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Both of WWE's heavyweight titles will be contested on the show with the universal championship finding a home after Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish the title. Reigns announced two weeks ago that the leukemia he had been battling over the last 11 years had resurfaced, necessitating he drop the title and step away from the squared circle. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday afternoon updating this story with the latest results, analysis, grades and highlights from the show below.

WWE Crown Jewel matches

DeGeneration X vs. Brothers of Destruction

Universal Championship -- Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

-- Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

-- AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Bar (c) vs. The New Day

-- The Bar (c) vs. The New Day World Cup -- Tournament to determine the "best in the world"

Raw: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley | Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown: Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz | Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton



WWE Crown Jewel live results, highlights

WWE Crown Jewel recap, grades

United States Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Rusev via pinfall to retain the title (Kickoff Show): In a match that was filled with constant action, it looked like Rusev was on his way to winning the U.S. title after he locked Nakamura in the Accolade in the middle of the ring. But as Nakamura began to crawl toward the ropes, Rusev released the hold in attempt to lock it in stronger. Nakamura took the opportunity to head-butt Rusev's groin and followed with Kinshasa to pick up the 1-2-3. Better match than expected for a kickoff show but nothing too special. Grade: C-