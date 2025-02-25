With WWE officially in the midst of WrestleMania Season and with Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair already having punched tickets to world title matches at the biggest event of the year, attention now turns to the Elimination Chamber. The Elimination Chamber event will be held in Toronto on March 1.

The winners of the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches will earn their own world title matches at WrestleMania, with the ability to challenge the champion not selected by Uso or Flair.

Qualification matches are now complete with John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins all set to compete. On the women's side, it will be Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi and Roxanne Perez.

A bit of extra drama was added to the card with The Rock recently asking Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and become "his champion." The Rock gave a deadline of Elimination Chamber for Rhodes to decide if he will sell out to become the favored champion of the WWE executive elite.

The card is mostly if not entirely complete with two non-Chamber matches added to the lineup. Take a look at the current landscape for Elimination Chamber.

2025 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Men's Elimination Chamber Match -- John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins: Cena declared his entry into the match at the Royal Rumble post-event press conference. Cena was the last man eliminated in the Rumble, coming up just short of his goal of one last shot at a 17th world championship run. Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the first men's qualifying match to secure his spot. McIntyre defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a triple threat match to enter the fray. Paul earned his spot with a win over Rey Mysterio. The field was finally fully set with Priest and Rollins both winning qualifiers.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match -- Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez: Morgan defeated Iyo Sky in the first qualifying match for the women's Chamber and did so by goading Rhea Ripley into hitting her to force the disqualification. Bliss and Belair defeated Candace LeRae and Piper Niven, respectively, to qualify. Bayley earned her spot in the match with a win over Lyra Vallkyria. The final two spots were filled when Naomi defeated Chelsea Green and Perez picked up a win over Raquel Rodriguez.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Unsanctioned Match): Owens attacked Zayn after Zayn's loss to Punk in their Elimination Chamber qualifier. Owens has been on the warpath of late and after coming up short against Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE championship, he set his sights on Zayn, someone who has fluctuated between being Owens' closest friend and most bitter rival over the past 20 years. Zayn demanded a match with Owens, but WWE officials refused the request. Zayn continued to push only to be told the only way the match would happen is if it were unsanctioned, a stipulation Zayn agreed to.

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candace LeRae: Stratton and Stratus formed an unlikely duo on SmackDown amid Stratton's feud with Jax and LeRae. Stratus will compete in front of her hometown fans at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Before her surprise return at the Royal Rumble, Stratus last wrestled Becky Lynch in a steel cage match at WWE Payback in 2023.

Cody Rhodes answers The Rock: On a recent SmackDown, The Rock returned and called Rhodes to the ring. Rhodes has been a great champion, The Rock said, but he wanted more. The Rock wants Rhodes' soul and for Rhodes to be "his champion." Putting The Rock in a more aggressive corporate heel role -- or at least reverting back to the version we saw last WrestleMania -- is also an effort to determine who Rhodes is as he closes in on one year as undisputed WWE champion. The Rock gave Rhodes until Elimination Chamber to make his decision and now fans wait to see if Rhodes will sell his soul for the power The Rock can provide.