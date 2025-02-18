With WWE officially in the midst of WrestleMania Season and with Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair already having punched tickets to world title matches at the biggest event of the year, attention now turns to the Elimination Chamber. The Elimination Chamber event will be held in Toronto on March 1.

The winners of the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches will earn their own world title matches at WrestleMania, with the ability to challenge the champion not selected by Uso or Flair.

Qualification matches are now complete with John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins all set to compete. On the women's side, it will be Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi and Roxanne Perez.

There is still plenty of action to be added to the event, including non-Elimination Chamber matches still to be announced.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- when Elimination Chamber comes to Toronto.

2025 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Men's Elimination Chamber Match -- John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins: Cena declared his entry into the match at the Royal Rumble post-event press conference. Cena was the last man eliminated in the Rumble, coming up just short of his goal of one last shot at a 17th world championship run. Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the first men's qualifying match to secure his spot. McIntyre defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso in a triple threat match to enter the fray. Paul earned his spot with a win over Rey Mysterio. The field was finally fully set with Priest and Rollins both winning qualifiers.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match -- Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez: Morgan defeated Iyo Sky in the first qualifying match for the women's Chamber and did so by goading Rhea Ripley into hitting her to force the disqualification. Bliss and Belair defeated Candace LeRae and Piper Niven, respectively, to qualify. Bayley earned her spot in the match with a win over Lyra Vallkyria. The final two spots were filled when Naomi defeated Chelsea Green and Perez picked up a win over Raquel Rodriguez.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (Unsanctioned Match): Owens attacked Zayn after Zayn's loss to Punk in their Elimination Chamber qualifier. Owens has been on the warpath of late and after coming up short against Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE championship, he set his sights on Zayn, someone who has fluctuated between being Owens' closest friend and most bitter rival over the past 20 years. Zayn demanded a match with Owens, but WWE officials refused the request. Zayn continued to push only to be told the only way the match would happen is if it were unsanctioned, a stipulation Zayn agreed to.

2025 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus: Stratus' return at the Royal Rumble might not be a one-off. The Elimination Chamber takes place in Stratus' hometown of Toronto. Stratton has major potential as a singles star. Giving her time with a WWE Hall of Famer is a great way to raise Stratton's stock ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman: The problems between Fatu and Strowman keep escalating. Fatu left Strowman in a bloody heap at Saturday Night's Main Event. Strowman enacted revenge by eliminating Fatu from the men's Royal Rumble match. A stipulation-heavy match, maybe a Last Man Standing or No Disqualification match, seems like the natural next step.

United States Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jimmy Uso: The seeds are planted on SmackDown for a U.S. title program between Nakamura and Uso. With Jey headed to the main event of WrestleMania, it's time to see how well his twin brother Jimmy can stand out as a solo star.