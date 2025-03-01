The Elimination Chamber heads to Toronto on Saturday and a pair of WrestleMania title shots will be on the line. The winners of the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches will go on to WrestleMania 41 and a chance to capture world championships.

After Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso chose to face world heavyweight champion Gunther with his earned title shot, undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes was left without a dance partner. On the women's side, Rumble winner Charlotte Flair called her shot with a challenge to WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton and now women's world champion Rhea Ripley is left waiting to see who she will face at the biggest event of the year.

Speaking of Rhodes, he will also be at the Elimination Chamber, but not to compete in a match. Rhodes will be there to answer The Rock's question he posed during SmackDown where The Rock told Rhodes he wants him to be his "corporate champion" and that he wants his soul, leaving Rhodes utterly perplexed in the ring.

There are only two non-Chamber matches scheduled for Saturday. Longtime friends turned rivals Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will battle it out, but in an unsanctioned fashion. Owens recently hit Zayn with a package piledriver and the medical team at WWE would not clear Zayn to compete, according to Raw general manager Adam Pearce. So after Zayn demanded he face Owens, Pearce said that he could only do so under unsanctioned rules.

Plus, WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton is set for a tag team match with the legendary Trish Stratus when the two take on Nia Jax and Candice LaRae. Jax has been a thorn in Stratton's side since earning the title by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase to claim it. Now, she must work hard to eliminate the distractions before heading to WrestleMania to face Charlotte Flair.

With such importance in those matches, CBS Sports wrestling experts Brent Brookhouse and Shakiel Mahjouri sat down to make their predictions for who will emerge victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 participants, predictions: Who makes the most sense to win the men's match? Brent Brookhouse

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 predictions

Men's Elimination Chamber Match -- John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Jake Paul vs. Damian Priest: There's a fair amount of drama heading into the match, but this decision feels like it came down to Cena or Punk. Cena's return for his "retirement tour" has been disappointing in his near total absence from WWE programming. Unless he's ready to actually be on television week in and week out, there's no reason to strap the biggest match of the year to his back right now. Punk and Rhodes have had some excellent confrontations and it felt like a fuse was lit in their recent face-to-face on Raw. For those reasons, Punk edges out Cena for the pick. Of course, nobody was calling for Jey Uso to win the Royal Rumble, so this prediction is made with no degree of certainty that the four other men in the match are out of the running to get the victory. Pick: CM Punk wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Women's Elimination Chamber Match -- Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez: Belair losing the WWE tag team championship could be a sign the promotion is preparing her for another singles run. There aren't many compelling women's singles stars right now, and Belair is one of their most accomplished. Belair vs. Ripley is something fans have been waiting for. They've never had a singles match against each other on the main roster. Adding to the intrigue, Belair is undefeated at WrestleMania. Pick: Bianca Belair wins -- Mahjouri

Belair and Naomi feel like they're tied up in the ongoing drama surrounding the attack on Jade Cargill. Morgan is tied into that, as well as the ongoing drama within Judgment Day, and she just won the tag titles (with Raquel Rodriguez) from Belair and Naomi. That's enough ongoing stories that it feels odd to shove her into a WrestleMania title shot as well, especially one against someone she was entangled with for months in Ripley. Bayley doesn't have any true momentum to headline WrestleMania on anything but the strength of her name. Perez is still being built up to the point where she would get such a big spot at the biggest show of the year. By process of elimination, that leaves Bliss as a solid choice to win. Bliss just returned from injury and fans would be excited and ready to see her gun for the top once again. Pick: Alexa Bliss wins -- Brookhouse

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Unsanctioned Match): There are few pairings as reliable in delivering a great story and great match as Owens and Zayn. There's no reason WWE would have them have a single one-off match, which leaves the question of whether they would prefer the story moving forward with Zayn or Owens looking for retribution. Zayn is always better on the chase, as with any great babyface, which would suggest Owens being the man willing to go a little too far to get the victory in an unsanctioned environment. With that in mind, we throw our pick behind Owens in a memorable match. Pick: Kevin Owens wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae: Stratton needs this win, pure and simple. The WWE women's champion will defend her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Having Jax and LeRae go over is counterproductive to building intrigue for the women's title match. Flair is the winningest women's world champion in WWE. Stratton, a first-time main roster titleholder, is already the underdog. There's no need to further stack the chips against her. Pick: Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus win -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)