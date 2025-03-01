The WWE Elimination Chamber has become a significant stop on the Road to WrestleMania. Saturday's pay-per-view is often the final chance for superstars to secure world titles in the aftermath of the Royal Rumble.

That remains true this year. A stacked men's Elimination Chamber match will determine undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes' opponent at WrestleMania 41. John Cena, CM Punk and Seth Rollins are among the five former world champions in the six-man match. Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan are among the superstars competing in the women's Chamber match for a shot at Rhea Ripley's women's world champ.

Rhodes' will defend his undisputed WWE title at WrestleMania, but his soul is at stake on Saturday. The Rock has promised Rhodes' endless bounties in exchange for Rhodes serving as his personal champion. Rhodes will give The Rock an answer at the Elimination Chamber.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Where to watch 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber

Date: Saturday, March 1

Location: Rogers Center -- Toronto

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE Elimination Chamber match card