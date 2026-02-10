CM Punk is coming home. "The Second City Saint" returns to Chicago for WWE Elimination Chamber on Feb. 28. Punk defends his world heavyweight title against Finn Balor, plus two superstars will punch their tickets to WrestleMania 42.

Punk has his hands full as the world heavyweight champion. He'll rematch Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, the last major stop before WrestleMania. If he leaves Chicago with his champion status intact, Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns awaits him in Las Vegas.

Elimination Chamber's two titular matches will also take place. The superstars who emerge from their respective steel structures victorious will earn world title matches at WrestleMania. Randy Orton and LA Knight are among those who've qualified for a shot at the undisputed WWE title. Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley will compete with four other women for a shot at one of the two women's world titles as Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan has still yet to make her decision on who she will face.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Elimination Chamber and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on Feb. 28 with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor: Balor returned to the main event scene after Judgment Day ally Liv Morgan accused him of complacency. Balor fell short of defeating the world heavyweight champion in Balor's home nation of Ireland. The respect Punk and Balor showed each other after the match fizzled out after Balor was denied a rematch by Raw general manager Adam Pearce. Balor took matters into his own hands, attacking Punk and provoking the champ into granting him a rematch.

Elimination Chamber match -- Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA: An undisputed WWE title shot awaits the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match. Orton qualified by beating Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa in a triple threat match. Knight defeated Austin Theory and Penta to earn his spot. Two more triple threat qualifying matches are booked: Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn, and Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Je'Evon Evans.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee: Punk isn't the only adored superstar coming home to Chicago. Lee seeks to join her husband as an active champion at Elimination Chamber. Lynch proposed the match, but only agreed to defend her women's intercontinental title after Lee refused to wrestle her otherwise. Lee is 2-0 against Lynch since ending her 10-year retirement, beating her in a mixed tag team match and in WarGames.

Elimination Chamber match -- Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA: Stratton advanced to the Elimination Chamber by beating Lash Legend and Chelsea Green on SmackDown. Ripley qualified by overcoming Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile on Raw. Two more qualifying matches are currently scheduled: Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega, and Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie.

2026 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Jacob Fatu: WWE subverted expectations by booking Rhodes and Fatu in the same Elimination Chamber qualifying match. All signs pointed to an eventual triple threat match between them and McIntyre. Rhodes is still the favorite to challenge McIntyre at WrestleMania. Maybe Fatu loses his qualifying match and earns a separate title shot against McIntyre. It seems odd to reward Fatu with a title opportunity if he loses his upcoming qualifier match. Whatever direction WWE takes, expect Fatu to orbit McIntyre in the next few months.