2026 WWE Elimination Chamber live updates, results and grades as annual event gets underway from Chicago
The final chance to earn a WrestleMania world title match happens on Saturday at Elimination Chamber
The last chance to earn a spot in a world title match at WrestleMania goes down on Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago. The winner of the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches will punch their ticket to WrestleMania to face the champions not selected by the Royal Rumble winners.
Men's Rumble winner Roman Reigns has already selected world heavyweight champion CM Punk for WrestleMania, while women's Rumble winner Liv Morgan has chosen to face women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer, leaving undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre and women's WWE champion Jade Cargill for the Chamber winners.
On the men's side of things, the Chamber match will be Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul. For the women, it's Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez.
Two titles will also be on the line on Saturday, with Punk defending his title against Finn Balor, and Punk's wife, AJ Lee, facing Becky Lynch for the women's intercontinental championship.
2026 WWE Elimination Chamber match card
- Men's Elimination Chamber Match -- Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul
- Women's Elimination Chamber Match -- Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor
- Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee
CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the WWE Elimination Chamber, providing live updates and highlights below. Check out a full slate of expert predictions and where to watch the event.
Welcome to the CBS Sports coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber
There are four matches set for tonight, two title matches and the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches. All indications are that the show will kick off with the women's Elimination Chamber match, determining who will go on to face Jade Cargill for the women's WWE championship at WrestleMania.
