2026 WWE Elimination Chamber live updates, results and grades as annual event gets underway from Chicago

The last chance to earn a spot in a world title match at WrestleMania goes down on Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago. The winner of the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches will punch their ticket to WrestleMania to face the champions not selected by the Royal Rumble winners.

Men's Rumble winner Roman Reigns has already selected world heavyweight champion CM Punk for WrestleMania, while women's Rumble winner Liv Morgan has chosen to face women's world champion Stephanie Vaquer, leaving undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre and women's WWE champion Jade Cargill for the Chamber winners.

On the men's side of things, the Chamber match will be Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul. For the women, it's Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

Two titles will also be on the line on Saturday, with Punk defending his title against Finn Balor, and Punk's wife, AJ Lee, facing Becky Lynch for the women's intercontinental championship.

2026 WWE Elimination Chamber match card

Men's Elimination Chamber Match -- Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul

Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul Women's Elimination Chamber Match -- Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor

CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee

CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the WWE Elimination Chamber, providing live updates and highlights below. Check out a full slate of expert predictions and where to watch the event.