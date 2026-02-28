WWE Elimination Chamber is the final step before WrestleMania 42's top matches are locked in. CM Punk's Chicago homecoming headlines the card, with Finn Balor aiming to snatch his world heavyweight title and match with Roman Reigns.

Punk vs. Balor swap homefield advantage in their second meeting. In January, Balor received a rowdy ovation from his fellow Irishmen in a spirited but unsuccessful attempt to win the world heavyweight championship. Now, Balor aims to return the favor by spoiling Punk's return home. It might be the final world title shot for Balor as he enters his 25th year as a professional wrestler.

"I have this massive stain on my career from 10 years ago when I got hurt and had to relinquish the universal championship," Balor told CBS Sports this week. "...The only way to fix that is by becoming world champion again."

Three other matches are scheduled, all with title implications. AJ Lee has home turf as she attempts to wrestle the women's intercontinental title from Becky Lynch. Undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match, and Jade Cargill defends the WWE women's title against whoever survives her division's Chamber match.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for the event.

Watch 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber

Date: Feb. 28, 2026

Location: United Center -- Chicago

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited

2026 WWE Elimination Chamber match card