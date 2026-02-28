Where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Start time in Chicago, live stream, full match card
All the information you need to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber live event in Chicago
WWE Elimination Chamber is the final step before WrestleMania 42's top matches are locked in. CM Punk's Chicago homecoming headlines the card, with Finn Balor aiming to snatch his world heavyweight title and match with Roman Reigns.
Punk vs. Balor swap homefield advantage in their second meeting. In January, Balor received a rowdy ovation from his fellow Irishmen in a spirited but unsuccessful attempt to win the world heavyweight championship. Now, Balor aims to return the favor by spoiling Punk's return home. It might be the final world title shot for Balor as he enters his 25th year as a professional wrestler.
"I have this massive stain on my career from 10 years ago when I got hurt and had to relinquish the universal championship," Balor told CBS Sports this week. "...The only way to fix that is by becoming world champion again."
Three other matches are scheduled, all with title implications. AJ Lee has home turf as she attempts to wrestle the women's intercontinental title from Becky Lynch. Undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match, and Jade Cargill defends the WWE women's title against whoever survives her division's Chamber match.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for the event.
Watch 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber
Date: Feb. 28, 2026
Location: United Center -- Chicago
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Watch live: ESPN Unlimited
2026 WWE Elimination Chamber match card
- World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor
- Elimination Chamber match -- Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans
- Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee
- Elimination Chamber match -- Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez