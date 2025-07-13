WWE is bringing back the all-women's Evolution premium live event for the first time since its 2018 debut. Evolution takes place on Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

There are seven matches set for the event, with every bout holding significant implications as SummerSlam draws near. Five of those matches are for championships, with a battle royal also set to determine a title challenger for August's Clash in Paris event.

WWE's top titles are set to be defended, with Iyo Sky putting the women's world championship on the line against mutli-time former champion Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE women's championship against Hall of Fame member Trish Stratus.

Stratus won't be the only WWE legend at the event, with Nikki Bella set to participate in the battle royal. The battle royal will likely feature other surprise entrants from the past, as the first Evolution was also a nod to the women who brought women's wrestling to the place it is in the present.

Plus, Naomi and Jade Cargill are set to meet once again, but this time under No Holds Barred rules. In addition to the bad blood already in between them, Bianca Belair will serve as the special guest referee to put the three former friends in one ring again. Naomi was the unknown assailant who took Cargill out of action when she and Belair were tag team champions and inserted herself into the fold.

Another interesting match is a triple threat for the women's intercontinental title between champion Becky Lynch, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Let's take a look at who the CBS Sports wrestling experts are picking for all the matches on Sunday,

2025 WWE Evolution predictions

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Ripley doesn't need the women's world title, but she can't sustain more losses to Sky. The reigning champ upset her to win the title ahead of WrestleMania 41, then retained it in a triple threat match with Bianca Belair. It's time for "Mami" to get one back. Ripley's business with the Judgment Day is finished for now, providing a blank canvas for Ripley's new reign of terror. Pick: Rhea Ripley wins the title -- Shakiel Mahjouri

What's wrong with a one-sided rivalry? If anything, WWE could benefit from more stories where no one "gets one back" and another wrestler simply has their number. Sky has been arguably the best women's wrestler on the planet for going on two years and having her drop the title right now doesn't feel necessary or interesting. Ripley doesn't have a ton of momentum after being sucked down into an endless Judgment Day storyline and I don't see a clear or interesting path for her with the title. Maybe it's picking with my head rather than what I believe WWE should do, but keep the belt on Sky for now and wait for a better moment to swap the title for reasons beyond "it's time." Pick: Iyo Sky retains the title -- Brent Brookhouse

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus: The crowd hasn't exactly been enthusiastic about Stratus' return. Stratus is a legend, yes, but she's not really up to the task of putting on matches of the quality expected in modern times. There's no reason to have her beat Stratton here since she's only there to provide a little boost from having a Hall of Famer on the card. Pick: Tiffany Stratton retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria: Valkyria has really been figuring things out after a rocky start on the main roster. She's proven she can hang in the ring and has really picked up her work on the mic. Lynch hasn't held the title long enough for her to drop the strap on Sunday and Bayley's inclusion helps keep Valkyria from needing to eat a second loss to Lynch. It's likely that Bayley and Valkyria go off to do their own thing after this match while Lynch moves on to a different program for the time being. Look for Lynch to steal a pin on Bayley to retain. Pick: Becky Lynch retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Battle Royal for title match at Clash in Paris: Stephanie Vaquer is the most believable winner without knowing what surprise entrants will emerge. Vaquer and NXT rival Giulia, both world class pros, were brought to the main roster after WrestleMania. Giulia recently captured the women's United States title. Vaquer should be on track for her own major moment. A women's world title match between Ripley and Vaquer checks off many boxes. It's fresh, it's quality and will benefit from the rabid fans at Clash in Paris. Pick: Stephanie Vaquer wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane: The story with Flair and Bliss as reluctant teammates has been interesting and gives two of WWE's biggest names something to do while they're out of the singles title picture. Rodriguez and Perez's story is more interesting if they drop the titles, with Rodriguez's frustration with Perez boiling over in Liv Morgan's absence. Pick: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss win the titles -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

NXT Women's Championship -- Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace: I'd love to see Grace pull the upset, but I don't think WWE is ready to take the focus off Jayne. The Fatal Influence member is a key fixture on NXT programming and early in her title reign. It's too soon to take the belt off the champ. Pick: Jacy Jayne retains the title -- Mahjouri

Grace is a special talent and someone NXT will be going all in on before she's a dominant force on the main roster. They might as well throw down with putting the NXT belt around her waist now. There's no point in waiting when you've got the right person right there. Pick: Jordynne Grace wins the title -- Brookhouse

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (No Holds Barred Match): Cargill and Naomi enter their WrestleMania rematch with momentum. Cargill is the Queen of the Ring, and Naomi wields the Money in the Bank briefcase. Cargill, who won their last match, needs to look strong before challenging the WWE women's champion at SummerSlam. Naomi's briefcase makes her a constant threat to the title, even if she loses here and there. Pick: Jade Cargill wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)