WWE's female superstars take center stage on July 13. WWE Evolution returns for the first time since its inaugural event in 2018 as part of a back-to-back weekend with Saturday Night's Main Event.

On Saturday, WWE announced Evolution's return during the May 24 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The all-women's event airs from Atlanta's State Farm Arena on a rare Sunday. The latest episode of Saturday Night's Main Event takes place at the same venue the night before.

Evolution's announcement feels long overdue for fans and the women of WWE. There was an appetite for a sequel to the one-time event since its inception, but it took seven years to get there.

The first and only Evolution pay-per-view took place in October 2018. Eight matches took place featuring talent exclusively from the women's division. Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella headlined the card. A last man standing match for the SmackDown women's championship preceded it, with Becky Lynch beating Charlotte Flair. Other big winners from the inaugural event included WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus, Sasha Banks, and current AEW women's world champion Toni Storm.