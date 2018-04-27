WWE Greatest Royal Rumble live stream, watch online, start time, matches, WWE Network

WWE is always looking for unique ways to present the product to its fans, and they are certainly doing that on Friday. Live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE presents the Greatest Royal Rumble, which promises to be yet another historic event for Vince McMahon and company.

The highlight of the Greatest Royal Rumble card is the first 50-man Royal Rumble match. Generally a 30-man field -- with one experimental 40-man bout in 2011 -- this cements itself as the largest Royal Rumble match there has ever been in history.

In addition to the traditional over-the-top-rope match, all seven men's championships will be on the line as part of the card, including Brock Lesnar putting his universal championship on the line against Roman Reigns inside of a steel cage. These two battled in the main event of WrestleMania 34 earlier just three weeks ago with Lesnar retaining his title in a shocking turn of events before it was revealed the following day that he had re-signed with the company.

Below is everything you need to know in order to catch the Greatest Royal Rumble event in the United States on Friday. Be sure to check out a detailed match card along with our full slate of expert picks and predictions.

Watch the Greatest Royal Rumble

Date: Friday, April 27

Location: King Abdullah International Stadium -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Start time: Noon ET (kickoff show starts at 11 a.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble match card

Universal Championship (Steel Cage Match): Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura John Cena vs. Triple H

The Undertaker vs. Rusev (Casket Match)

Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match): Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal 50-Man Royal Rumble feat. Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio Jr., Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, The Big Show and more.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship: The Bar vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt

The Bar vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto

