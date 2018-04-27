WWE Greatest Royal Rumble live stream, watch online, start time, matches, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the unique Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday afternoon
WWE is always looking for unique ways to present the product to its fans, and they are certainly doing that on Friday. Live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE presents the Greatest Royal Rumble, which promises to be yet another historic event for Vince McMahon and company.
The highlight of the Greatest Royal Rumble card is the first 50-man Royal Rumble match. Generally a 30-man field -- with one experimental 40-man bout in 2011 -- this cements itself as the largest Royal Rumble match there has ever been in history.
In addition to the traditional over-the-top-rope match, all seven men's championships will be on the line as part of the card, including Brock Lesnar putting his universal championship on the line against Roman Reigns inside of a steel cage. These two battled in the main event of WrestleMania 34 earlier just three weeks ago with Lesnar retaining his title in a shocking turn of events before it was revealed the following day that he had re-signed with the company.
Below is everything you need to know in order to catch the Greatest Royal Rumble event in the United States on Friday. Be sure to check out a detailed match card along with our full slate of expert picks and predictions.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
Watch the Greatest Royal Rumble
Date: Friday, April 27
Location: King Abdullah International Stadium -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Start time: Noon ET (kickoff show starts at 11 a.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble match card
- Universal Championship (Steel Cage Match): Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
- WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- John Cena vs. Triple H
- The Undertaker vs. Rusev (Casket Match)
- Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match): Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe
- United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
- 50-Man Royal Rumble feat. Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio Jr., Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, The Big Show and more.
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Bar vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt
- Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto
Be sure to check back with CBS Sports on Friday afternoon for live coverage of the Greatest Royal Rumble.
-
Greatest Royal Rumble matches, date
Everything you need to know about the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Saudi Arabia
-
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble predictions
An in-depth look at the Greatest Royal Rumble with expert predictions ahead of the show on...
-
WWE news, notes: HBK at GRR?
Some details on what is going to go down Friday during the Greatest Royal Rumble
-
WWE stars who were NFL Draft picks
WWE superstars past and present were no slouches on the gridiron
-
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble betting odds
Odds have been released for every contest on the historic Saudi Arabian card
-
WWE GRR set design taking shape
The set for the unique event is beginning to come into its own