WWE Greatest Royal Rumble matches, card, date, location, start time, predictions

For the first time in history, WWE will hold a special event in Saudi Arabia, and it looks like it is going to be a mammoth. Less than three weeks after WrestleMania 34, the company's biggest show of the year, it is holding another that -- in many ways -- looks like it is going to be even bigger.

WWE will invade the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, April 27 for an event that will begin at 12 p.m. ET with a pre-show starting one hour earlier at 11 a.m. It will air live on WWE Network and feature every men's main-roster championship being defended as well as a 50-man Royal Rumble match with no women on the card whatsoever.

In many ways, WWE actually used WrestleMania 34 to help set the stage for the Greatest Royal Rumble, which is mind-boggling when you really think about it. Nevertheless, here's how the card is shaping up for the show.

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble matches

Universal Championship (Steel Cage Match) -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns: This will serve as Lesnar's first appearance since WrestleMania after re-signing with WWE. It was not exactly explained why Reigns was getting another opportunity at the title so soon. This may be used as an opportunity to put the title on Reigns in front of a friendly crowd.

Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match) -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe: WWE announced this match back on March 26, though Miz had the title at the time. With Miz challenging Rollins one-on-one at Backlash in May, I suppose a title retention should be expected.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Bar vs. TBD: Raw is currently holding a Tag Team Eliminator tournament for the opportunity to face Cesaro & Sheamus for the vacant titles. It will be either The Revival or Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt.

John Cena vs. Triple H: This match was also previously announced. One would expect Triple H to go over considering Cena's current booking and the fact that it is airing on WWE Network, so all fans will see it.

Greatest Royal Rumble: WWE has already announced that Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Big Show and Kane will compete in the match. Expect every available men's wrestler from Raw and SmackDown, along with some from NXT and a couple local talents, to be in the match. It has not been announced whether the winner will receive anything of value.

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble predictions

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: One would wish WWE save this match, but running it back makes a lot of sense after Nakamura turned on Styles at WrestleMania.

United States Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Rusev: Unless they just go with another Fatal 4-Way match, Rusev getting a massive opportunity against the newly-crowned champion would work.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos: Similarly, I am not sure it's worth simply replicating the triple threat from WrestleMania.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Mustafa Ali: Unlike the others, I think it makes sense to repeat the match from WrestleMania, which was tremendous on the kickoff show and deserves a bigger spotlight.