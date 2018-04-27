WWE Greatest Royal Rumble results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, highlights
Live coverage of the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Saudi Arabia on Friday afternoon
Just three weeks after WWE's biggest show of the year, the company is putting on one of its most ambitious and controversial events to date with the Greatest Royal Rumble emanating live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The show, which is expected to exceed five hours in total, begins at 12 p.m. ET. All seven of WWE's men's titles will be defended on the show with the double main event of WrestleMania 34 being repeated in a pair of rematches despite neither champion losing his title. John Cena, Triple H and The Undertaker will also wrestle on the card with a number of returns scheduled for the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble itself. Among those names are Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio, Jr.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live results and highlights in the application below along with full match recaps and grades underneath it.
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble card
- Universal Championship (Steel Cage): Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
- WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- John Cena vs. Triple H
- The Undertaker vs. Rusev (Casket Match)
- 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble feat. Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio Jr.
- Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match): Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe
- United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Bar vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt
- Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble live results
If you are unable to view the live updates, please click here.
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble recap, grades
