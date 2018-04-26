WWE Greatest Royal Rumble stage and set design takes shape for event in Saudi Arabia

On Friday, WWE will present to us one of the most unique events that is has ever put on. In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, fans will see the first event known as the Greatest Royal Rumble. This is a card that's WrestleMania-worthy just off the championship and feature singles matches we will see alone, and then a 50-man Royal Rumble match is thrown into the mix, the largest pool in the history of the prestigious over-the-top-rope match.

With the Greatest Royal Rumble card being treated as basically a second WrestleMania, naturally the stage and set design will have to meet those expectations. And from what we can see as we get closer to the event in Saudi Arabia, King Abdullah Sports City Stadium is certainly going to look as if it will be the host of one of the biggest wrestling events in history with the stage and set it will be housing.

Below, you can get a good look at what exactly the stage and set will look like for Friday's event

