WWE Greatest Royal Rumble stage: Set design taking shape for event in Saudi Arabia

In one week, WWE will be heading over to Saudi Arabia for one of the most unique events the company has ever put out. On April 27, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Greatest Royal Rumble will air live on the WWE Network. The show is headlined by the first 50-man Royal Rumble match in history, as well as a host of matches that are certainly worthy of being placed on a WrestleMania card.

When you have a WrestleMania-worthy card of this magnitude taking place inside of a stadium and hype aplenty, you expect the show to get the full treatment WrestleMania does on a yearly basis. Of course, one part of WrestleMania that everyone pays attention to is the elaborate stage and set design, and the assumption is that the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia will get all the bells and whistles necessary for a special event such as this.

With just one week to go until the Greatest Royal Rumble airs live around the world, the WWE crew is inside King Abdullah Sports City getting the stage set for one of the more unique shows the company has ever given us. As more pictures become available of the Greatest Royal Rumble set leading up to the festivities, CBS Sports will be keeping you updated right here on this page.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble goes down Friday, April 27, inside King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a kickoff show airing at 11 a.m. ET live on the WWE Network prior to the main card getting underway at Noon.