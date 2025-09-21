Stephanie McMahon will soon be a WWE Hall of Famer. The Undertaker surprised McMahon ringside at WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, announcing her induction shortly before the main event in Indianapolis.

The Undertaker, sporting his "American Badass" persona, appeared at Wrestlepalooza on his motorcycle. The Undertaker pulled up ringside, taking a seat next to McMahon. The Undertaker and McMahon started riffing on their long-standing friendship. He asked McMahon, "Are you ready?" evoking the spirit of D-Generation X and her husband, Triple H. The Undertaker proceeded to announce that McMahon would be the first person inducted into next year's Hall of Fame class.

McMahon's complexion completely changed once The Undertaker said the word "inducted." McMahon was visibly moved by the announcement, particularly as the Indianapolis crowd started cheering for her.

McMahon was involved with WWE between 1998 and 2023. The daughter of former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon got started as an on-screen character. She later served as an on-screen authority character, including SmackDown general manager, while also working executive roles backstage. Over the years, McMahon was WWE's executive vice president, chief brand officer, chairwoman woman and co-CEO.

This year's ceremony takes place during the week of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.