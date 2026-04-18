The WWE Hall of Fame welcomes six new inductees, plus the second ever match induction. The 2026 ceremony, which takes place between SmackDown and WrestleMania 42, features popular names like Stephanie McMahon and AJ Styles.



McMahon headlines this year's class. The only daughter of Vince McMahon, Stephanie started working for the WWE at 13. She's held on-camera and off-camera roles over the decades, ranging from SmackDown general manager to a brief stint as CEO and chairwoman.

She's joined by Styles, among others, who retired from professional wrestling after losing to Gunther at this year's Royal Rumble. Plus, this year's celebrity induction sees recoginition for Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman for his contribution to wrestling with WCW in the '90s.

Last year, WWE introduced a new category to the Hall of Fame. The Immortal Moment celebrates a legendary match or moment in WWE history. This year, Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant's legendary encounter at WrestleMania 3. The match is most remembered for Hogan lifting Andre off his feet for an iconic body slam.

Below is how you can watch Friday's celebration.

Where to watch 2026 WWE Hall of Fame

Date: April 18

Location: Fontainebleau -- Las Vegas

Start time: Midnight ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited

2026 WWE Hall of Fame inductees