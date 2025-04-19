The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame will celebrate the career achievements of five superstars and, for the first time, an iconic match. Las Vegas hosts the ceremony on the eve of WrestleMania 41.
Hall of Fame rings are beginning to take up a lot of real estate on Levesque's hands. Triple H was previously inducted into the class as part of D-Generation X. This year, Levesque will be honored alone as the ceremony's headlining inductee. He will be inducted by his longtime friend, teammate, and rival Shawn Michaels.
This year's Hall of Fame introduces a new honor dubbed an "Immortal Moment." The inaugural inductee is Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's legendary no disqualification submission match at WrestleMania 13. Both legends will be there for the honor presented to them by CM Punk.
Below is how you can watch Friday's celebration.
Watch 2025 WWE Hall of Fame
Date: April 19
Location: Fontainebleau -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Start time: 1 a.m. ET
Watch live: Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (international)
2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees
- Triple H (inducted by Shawn Michaels)
- Lex Luger (inducted by Diamond Dallas Page)
- Michelle McCool (inducted by The Undertaker)
- The Natural Disasters -- Earthquake and Typhoon
- Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin -- WrestleMania 13 (inducted by CM Punk)