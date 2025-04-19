The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame will celebrate the career achievements of five superstars and, for the first time, an iconic match. Las Vegas hosts the ceremony on the eve of WrestleMania 41.

Hall of Fame rings are beginning to take up a lot of real estate on Levesque's hands. Triple H was previously inducted into the class as part of D-Generation X. This year, Levesque will be honored alone as the ceremony's headlining inductee. He will be inducted by his longtime friend, teammate, and rival Shawn Michaels.

This year's Hall of Fame introduces a new honor dubbed an "Immortal Moment." The inaugural inductee is Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's legendary no disqualification submission match at WrestleMania 13. Both legends will be there for the honor presented to them by CM Punk.

Below is how you can watch Friday's celebration.

Watch 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

Date: April 19

Location: Fontainebleau -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Start time: 1 a.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (international)

2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees