Ric Flair is going a second round with skin cancer. The legendary professional wrestler confirmed his cancer diagnosis on Friday.

Flair, 76, will begin treatment next week. According to People, Flair denied online reports about his diagnosis on Thursday before later admitting it to the publication.

"It's the second time in three years that I've been dealing with skin cancer," Flair told the publication. "I will be undergoing treatment next week."

Flair has had numerous health issues in the last decade. In 2017, Flair had surgery to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel, which led to various complications, including kidney failure. Last year, he claimed to have suffered a heart attack during his final match.

Known as "The Nature Boy", Flair is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in history. Flair and John Cena shared the record for most world championship reigns (16) recognized by WWE until Cena broke the record in April. Flair was a major player for Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling through the '80s and '90s.

Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer -- inducted as a solo act and with the Four Horsemen -- and also joined the NWA Hall of Fame and Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.